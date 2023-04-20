iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

33.1
(-0.45%)
Apr 20, 2023|03:55:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

703.44

565.69

584.75

536.34

yoy growth (%)

24.35

-3.25

9.02

23.47

Raw materials

-91.58

-104.37

-85.01

-91.63

As % of sales

13.02

18.45

14.53

17.08

Employee costs

-45.1

-43.15

-42.24

-35.7

As % of sales

6.41

7.62

7.22

6.65

Other costs

-528.16

-362.63

-380.11

-375.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.08

64.1

65

70.1

Operating profit

38.58

55.51

77.37

33.02

OPM

5.48

9.81

13.23

6.15

Depreciation

-10.44

-10.56

-10.79

-9.5

Interest expense

-4.29

-5.04

-6.82

-3.12

Other income

7.02

8.75

5.12

11.51

Profit before tax

30.86

48.66

64.88

31.9

Taxes

-10.69

-18.11

-22.47

1.35

Tax rate

-34.66

-37.22

-34.63

4.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.16

30.55

42.41

33.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

20.16

30.55

42.41

33.26

yoy growth (%)

-33.99

-27.96

27.5

-203.48

NPM

2.86

5.4

7.25

6.2

