|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
703.44
565.69
584.75
536.34
yoy growth (%)
24.35
-3.25
9.02
23.47
Raw materials
-91.58
-104.37
-85.01
-91.63
As % of sales
13.02
18.45
14.53
17.08
Employee costs
-45.1
-43.15
-42.24
-35.7
As % of sales
6.41
7.62
7.22
6.65
Other costs
-528.16
-362.63
-380.11
-375.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.08
64.1
65
70.1
Operating profit
38.58
55.51
77.37
33.02
OPM
5.48
9.81
13.23
6.15
Depreciation
-10.44
-10.56
-10.79
-9.5
Interest expense
-4.29
-5.04
-6.82
-3.12
Other income
7.02
8.75
5.12
11.51
Profit before tax
30.86
48.66
64.88
31.9
Taxes
-10.69
-18.11
-22.47
1.35
Tax rate
-34.66
-37.22
-34.63
4.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.16
30.55
42.41
33.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
20.16
30.55
42.41
33.26
yoy growth (%)
-33.99
-27.96
27.5
-203.48
NPM
2.86
5.4
7.25
6.2
