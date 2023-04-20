Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sep-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
28.47%
28.47%
28.48%
28.51%
28.53%
Indian
40.91%
40.92%
40.92%
40.97%
40.99%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.02%
0.02%
0.26%
0.36%
0.36%
Non-Institutions
30.58%
30.57%
30.32%
30.14%
30.1%
Total Non-Promoter
30.61%
30.6%
30.58%
30.5%
30.47%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.