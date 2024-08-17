Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
348.45
217.24
316.14
268.62
288.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
348.45
217.24
316.14
268.62
288.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.25
3.51
4.71
2.83
3.87
Total Income
353.7
220.75
320.85
271.45
292.45
Total Expenditure
313
197.18
277.11
230.1
297.24
PBIDT
40.7
23.57
43.74
41.36
-4.79
Interest
2.59
2.45
3.68
3.25
3.09
PBDT
38.11
21.12
40.06
38.11
-7.88
Depreciation
5.27
5.3
5.84
4.96
4.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.82
3.03
5.69
5.9
-0.09
Deferred Tax
1.35
2.91
5.55
5.39
-5
Reported Profit After Tax
20.67
9.87
22.98
21.86
-7.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
20.67
9.87
22.98
21.86
-7.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
20.67
9.87
22.98
21.86
-7.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.34
1.12
2.63
2.51
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
88.25
88.16
87.48
87.46
86.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.68
10.84
13.83
15.39
-1.65
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.93
4.54
7.26
8.13
-2.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.