Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

33.1
(-0.45%)
Apr 20, 2023|03:55:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

348.45

217.24

316.14

268.62

288.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

348.45

217.24

316.14

268.62

288.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.25

3.51

4.71

2.83

3.87

Total Income

353.7

220.75

320.85

271.45

292.45

Total Expenditure

313

197.18

277.11

230.1

297.24

PBIDT

40.7

23.57

43.74

41.36

-4.79

Interest

2.59

2.45

3.68

3.25

3.09

PBDT

38.11

21.12

40.06

38.11

-7.88

Depreciation

5.27

5.3

5.84

4.96

4.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.82

3.03

5.69

5.9

-0.09

Deferred Tax

1.35

2.91

5.55

5.39

-5

Reported Profit After Tax

20.67

9.87

22.98

21.86

-7.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

20.67

9.87

22.98

21.86

-7.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

20.67

9.87

22.98

21.86

-7.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.34

1.12

2.63

2.51

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

88.25

88.16

87.48

87.46

86.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.68

10.84

13.83

15.39

-1.65

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

5.93

4.54

7.26

8.13

-2.65

