Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
89.31
88.25
88.13
86.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
385.9
366.73
325.58
291.53
Net Worth
475.21
454.98
413.71
378.5
Minority Interest
Debt
42.25
39.34
47.86
54.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
85.44
85.77
85.56
83.5
Total Liabilities
602.9
580.09
547.13
516.3
Fixed Assets
416.3
417.01
420.61
418.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
85.52
86.54
79.04
79.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.4
30.36
39.36
48.05
Networking Capital
-4.33
-40.07
-44.94
-75.97
Inventories
89.66
71.79
62.77
57.83
Inventory Days
46.52
46.32
39.18
Sundry Debtors
24.47
17.71
21.22
13.62
Debtor Days
12.69
11.42
13.24
Other Current Assets
12.69
11.39
17.84
18.27
Sundry Creditors
-36.03
-48.12
-61.59
-86.06
Creditor Days
18.69
31.04
38.44
Other Current Liabilities
-95.12
-92.84
-85.18
-79.63
Cash
81.02
86.25
53.03
46.56
Total Assets
602.91
580.09
547.1
516.3
