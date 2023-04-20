iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

33.1
(-0.45%)
Apr 20, 2023|03:55:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

89.31

88.25

88.13

86.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

385.9

366.73

325.58

291.53

Net Worth

475.21

454.98

413.71

378.5

Minority Interest

Debt

42.25

39.34

47.86

54.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

85.44

85.77

85.56

83.5

Total Liabilities

602.9

580.09

547.13

516.3

Fixed Assets

416.3

417.01

420.61

418.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

85.52

86.54

79.04

79.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

24.4

30.36

39.36

48.05

Networking Capital

-4.33

-40.07

-44.94

-75.97

Inventories

89.66

71.79

62.77

57.83

Inventory Days

46.52

46.32

39.18

Sundry Debtors

24.47

17.71

21.22

13.62

Debtor Days

12.69

11.42

13.24

Other Current Assets

12.69

11.39

17.84

18.27

Sundry Creditors

-36.03

-48.12

-61.59

-86.06

Creditor Days

18.69

31.04

38.44

Other Current Liabilities

-95.12

-92.84

-85.18

-79.63

Cash

81.02

86.25

53.03

46.56

Total Assets

602.91

580.09

547.1

516.3

