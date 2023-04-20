Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.25
9.02
23.47
-7.39
Op profit growth
-28.24
134.71
-216.23
439.61
EBIT growth
-27.53
83.07
-228.38
336.65
Net profit growth
-31.87
-0.2
-244.75
-4,305.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.81
13.23
6.14
-6.52
EBIT margin
9.49
12.67
7.54
-7.25
Net profit margin
5.39
7.66
8.37
-7.14
RoCE
9.86
14.38
8.15
-8.9
RoNW
1.83
2.9
2.96
-2.77
RoA
1.4
2.17
2.26
-2.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.46
5.13
4.43
0
Dividend per share
0
1
0
0
Cash EPS
2.26
3.88
4.1
-4.68
Book value per share
51.51
42.91
45.82
42.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.59
2.92
6.04
0
P/CEPS
14.67
3.85
6.52
-5.75
P/B
0.64
0.34
0.58
0.64
EV/EBIDTA
3.82
1.45
4.71
-10.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
23.5
0
0
Tax payout
-37.22
-33.44
3.02
-4.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
12.55
10.34
7.02
8.83
Inventory days
43.41
33.91
34.7
46.58
Creditor days
-39.24
-47.87
-58.63
-57.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.64
-10.99
-11.89
7.97
Net debt / equity
-0.1
-0.02
0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.84
-0.1
0.13
0.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-18.45
-14.53
-17.08
-22.01
Employee costs
-7.62
-7.22
-6.65
-7.87
Other costs
-64.1
-65
-70.11
-76.63
