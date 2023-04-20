iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged Key Ratios

33.1
(-0.45%)
Apr 20, 2023

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.25

9.02

23.47

-7.39

Op profit growth

-28.24

134.71

-216.23

439.61

EBIT growth

-27.53

83.07

-228.38

336.65

Net profit growth

-31.87

-0.2

-244.75

-4,305.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.81

13.23

6.14

-6.52

EBIT margin

9.49

12.67

7.54

-7.25

Net profit margin

5.39

7.66

8.37

-7.14

RoCE

9.86

14.38

8.15

-8.9

RoNW

1.83

2.9

2.96

-2.77

RoA

1.4

2.17

2.26

-2.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.46

5.13

4.43

0

Dividend per share

0

1

0

0

Cash EPS

2.26

3.88

4.1

-4.68

Book value per share

51.51

42.91

45.82

42.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.59

2.92

6.04

0

P/CEPS

14.67

3.85

6.52

-5.75

P/B

0.64

0.34

0.58

0.64

EV/EBIDTA

3.82

1.45

4.71

-10.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

23.5

0

0

Tax payout

-37.22

-33.44

3.02

-4.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

12.55

10.34

7.02

8.83

Inventory days

43.41

33.91

34.7

46.58

Creditor days

-39.24

-47.87

-58.63

-57.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.64

-10.99

-11.89

7.97

Net debt / equity

-0.1

-0.02

0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.84

-0.1

0.13

0.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-18.45

-14.53

-17.08

-22.01

Employee costs

-7.62

-7.22

-6.65

-7.87

Other costs

-64.1

-65

-70.11

-76.63

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd Merged

