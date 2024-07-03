Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹51.55
Prev. Close₹51.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.85
Day's High₹54.69
Day's Low₹49
52 Week's High₹77
52 Week's Low₹44.55
Book Value₹48.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.91
P/E15.5
EPS3.34
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.16
22.16
22.16
22.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.99
71.14
65.44
69.77
Net Worth
103.15
93.3
87.6
91.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
132.81
154.96
149.72
122.52
yoy growth (%)
-14.29
3.5
22.19
12.18
Raw materials
-41.45
-41.04
-39.6
-36.62
As % of sales
31.21
26.48
26.44
29.89
Employee costs
-13.5
-13.27
-10.26
-8.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.7
4.37
3.54
2.58
Depreciation
-5.25
-5.49
-6.01
-2.91
Tax paid
-1.52
-0.15
-0.71
-1.08
Working capital
17.55
11.31
1.86
-18.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.29
3.5
22.19
12.18
Op profit growth
4.08
-10.59
81.68
39.92
EBIT growth
5.43
-5.75
60.44
91.8
Net profit growth
-24.73
49.27
88.11
-169.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
234.01
182.58
175.7
146.9
162.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
234.01
182.58
175.7
146.9
162.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.62
1.52
2.51
1.1
6.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Kamakhya Chamaria
Vice Chairman
Mahendra Kumar Agarwal.
Executive Director
Santosh Kumar Bajaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachna Gambhir
Non Executive Director
Gaurav Tulshyan
Independent Director
Vishal More
Independent Director
Poonam Gupta
Additional Director
Nishant Garodia
Additional Director
VAIBHAV ARORA
Additional Director
Vandana Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Barak Valley Cements Ltd
Summary
Bark Valley Cements Limited (BVCL) was incorporated as on 28th April, 1999. Mr. Prahlad Rai Chamaria, Mr. Bijay Kumar Garodia and Mr. Santos Kumar Bajaj are Promoters of the Company. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of cement of different grades and is marketing its product under the brand name Valley Strong Cement and has also diversified its business in Power Generation and Tea Cultivation lines through its subsidiaries. All of these Business activities are carried out by the Company in the North Eastern States of India.The company has commenced commercial production on 1st April 2001 with an installed capacity of 300 TPD and thereafter undertook capacity expansion now stands at 460 TPD. The company plant is situated at Joom Basti, Devendranagar, Badarpurghat, District Karimganj, AssamThe Quality Systems of the Company has been accredited with BIS and International Industrial Certification Co. Ltd. certification (ISO 9001:2000).The Company is in the business of manufacturing of cement and is marketing the same under the brand name Valley Strong Cement. The application for registration of trademark Valley Strong Cement is pending before Registrar of Trademark. The companys operations include raw material procurement, crushing, blending, grinding and packaging of cement. The company product portfolio includes both Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC). The company has manufacture the product using Dry Process Rot
Read More
The Barak Valley Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Barak Valley Cements Ltd is ₹112.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Barak Valley Cements Ltd is 15.5 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Barak Valley Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Barak Valley Cements Ltd is ₹44.55 and ₹77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Barak Valley Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.15%, 3 Years at 34.75%, 1 Year at -4.85%, 6 Month at -19.92%, 3 Month at -14.34% and 1 Month at -2.95%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.