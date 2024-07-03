Summary

Bark Valley Cements Limited (BVCL) was incorporated as on 28th April, 1999. Mr. Prahlad Rai Chamaria, Mr. Bijay Kumar Garodia and Mr. Santos Kumar Bajaj are Promoters of the Company. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of cement of different grades and is marketing its product under the brand name Valley Strong Cement and has also diversified its business in Power Generation and Tea Cultivation lines through its subsidiaries. All of these Business activities are carried out by the Company in the North Eastern States of India.The company has commenced commercial production on 1st April 2001 with an installed capacity of 300 TPD and thereafter undertook capacity expansion now stands at 460 TPD. The company plant is situated at Joom Basti, Devendranagar, Badarpurghat, District Karimganj, AssamThe Quality Systems of the Company has been accredited with BIS and International Industrial Certification Co. Ltd. certification (ISO 9001:2000).The Company is in the business of manufacturing of cement and is marketing the same under the brand name Valley Strong Cement. The application for registration of trademark Valley Strong Cement is pending before Registrar of Trademark. The companys operations include raw material procurement, crushing, blending, grinding and packaging of cement. The company product portfolio includes both Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC). The company has manufacture the product using Dry Process Rot

Read More