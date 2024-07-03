iifl-logo-icon 1
Barak Valley Cements Ltd Share Price

50.95
(-0.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.55
  • Day's High54.69
  • 52 Wk High77
  • Prev. Close51.38
  • Day's Low49
  • 52 Wk Low 44.55
  • Turnover (lac)64.85
  • P/E15.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.21
  • EPS3.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.91
  • Div. Yield0
Barak Valley Cements Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Barak Valley Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Barak Valley Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.15%

Non-Promoter- 44.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Barak Valley Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.16

22.16

22.16

22.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.99

71.14

65.44

69.77

Net Worth

103.15

93.3

87.6

91.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

132.81

154.96

149.72

122.52

yoy growth (%)

-14.29

3.5

22.19

12.18

Raw materials

-41.45

-41.04

-39.6

-36.62

As % of sales

31.21

26.48

26.44

29.89

Employee costs

-13.5

-13.27

-10.26

-8.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.7

4.37

3.54

2.58

Depreciation

-5.25

-5.49

-6.01

-2.91

Tax paid

-1.52

-0.15

-0.71

-1.08

Working capital

17.55

11.31

1.86

-18.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.29

3.5

22.19

12.18

Op profit growth

4.08

-10.59

81.68

39.92

EBIT growth

5.43

-5.75

60.44

91.8

Net profit growth

-24.73

49.27

88.11

-169.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

234.01

182.58

175.7

146.9

162.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

234.01

182.58

175.7

146.9

162.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.62

1.52

2.51

1.1

6.27

Barak Valley Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Barak Valley Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Kamakhya Chamaria

Vice Chairman

Mahendra Kumar Agarwal.

Executive Director

Santosh Kumar Bajaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachna Gambhir

Non Executive Director

Gaurav Tulshyan

Independent Director

Vishal More

Independent Director

Poonam Gupta

Additional Director

Nishant Garodia

Additional Director

VAIBHAV ARORA

Additional Director

Vandana Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Barak Valley Cements Ltd

Summary

Bark Valley Cements Limited (BVCL) was incorporated as on 28th April, 1999. Mr. Prahlad Rai Chamaria, Mr. Bijay Kumar Garodia and Mr. Santos Kumar Bajaj are Promoters of the Company. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing of cement of different grades and is marketing its product under the brand name Valley Strong Cement and has also diversified its business in Power Generation and Tea Cultivation lines through its subsidiaries. All of these Business activities are carried out by the Company in the North Eastern States of India.The company has commenced commercial production on 1st April 2001 with an installed capacity of 300 TPD and thereafter undertook capacity expansion now stands at 460 TPD. The company plant is situated at Joom Basti, Devendranagar, Badarpurghat, District Karimganj, AssamThe Quality Systems of the Company has been accredited with BIS and International Industrial Certification Co. Ltd. certification (ISO 9001:2000).The Company is in the business of manufacturing of cement and is marketing the same under the brand name Valley Strong Cement. The application for registration of trademark Valley Strong Cement is pending before Registrar of Trademark. The companys operations include raw material procurement, crushing, blending, grinding and packaging of cement. The company product portfolio includes both Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC). The company has manufacture the product using Dry Process Rot
Company FAQs

What is the Barak Valley Cements Ltd share price today?

The Barak Valley Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Barak Valley Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Barak Valley Cements Ltd is ₹112.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Barak Valley Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Barak Valley Cements Ltd is 15.5 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Barak Valley Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Barak Valley Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Barak Valley Cements Ltd is ₹44.55 and ₹77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Barak Valley Cements Ltd?

Barak Valley Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.15%, 3 Years at 34.75%, 1 Year at -4.85%, 6 Month at -19.92%, 3 Month at -14.34% and 1 Month at -2.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Barak Valley Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Barak Valley Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.85 %

