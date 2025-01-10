To

The Members of Barak Valley Cements Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Barak Valley Cements Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our Report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our Audit process Revenue is recognised when the control over the underlying products has been transferred to the customer and is measured at the transaction price i.e. consideration, after deduction of discounts. Our audit procedures include: • We consider a risk of misstatement of the Financial Statements related to revenue recognised during the year and as at year end which may include: • Assessing the Companys revenue recognition policy for compliance with Ind AS. (i.) overstatement of revenues by recording revenues in the current reporting period which should be recognised in a subsequent year based on the delivery terms as per customer agreement; or • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys manual and automated controls around recording of revenue. (ii.) risk of recording fictitious revenue to achieve the targets • Verifying the appropriateness of revenue recognition which included evaluating the Companys transit time assessment and quantification of any sales reversals based on the delivery terms as per customer agreement. • Accordingly, revenue recognition during the year and as at year end is considered as a key audit matter. • Performing testing on selected statistical samples of revenue transactions recorded and checking delivery documents for ascertaining the actual delivery of goods. • Assessing high risk journals posted to revenue to identify any unusual items. • Assessing and testing the adequacy of presentation and disclosures From the above, it is concluded that revenue has been properly recorded in accordance with the terms of contract and according to the policy adopted by the company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the Other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement

when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of changes in Equity and the Cash Flows Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) The comments relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b)

above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16)

of the Act , as amended, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit

and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

(i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to

the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party "Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has

operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit trail was not enabled at database level and for certain master tables at the application level for accounting software to log any direct data changes. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph (1) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of

our report for the year ended 31st March 2024:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined

by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property,

Plant and Equipment.

(b) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(c) The company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the Management in a phased manner at reasonable intervals. Such periodicity is reasonable having regard to the size of the business and nature of its Property, plant and equipment. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not re-valued its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

2. (a) The inventories, except goods in transit and material lying with third parties, which have been substantially confirmed by

them, has been physically verified during the year by the management of the company. In our opinion, having regard to nature and location of inventory, the procedures of physical verification of inventories as followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification, when compared with the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets of the company. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the company.

3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company,

the company has made investment in companies and has not made investments in firms, limited liability partnership or other parties. The company has not provided any guarantee and security and has not granted loans and advances in nature of loans to companies during the year, in respect of which requisite information is as below.

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars Investment Aggregate amount given/ provided during the year : - Subsidiaries -- - Others -- Balance Outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date: - Subsidiaries 1,249.89 - Others --

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in nature of loans provided during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, in the case of loans and advances given in nature of loans, there is no stipulated schedule of repayment of principal and interest there on, as the petty advances are given on temporarily basis to wholly owned subsidiaries and other related parties.

(d) There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of such loans/ advances given

(e) There is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment .

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

6. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government, the Company is required to maintain Cost Records as specified under Sec. 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) The company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amount payable in respect of aforesaid dues which were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of disputed taxes and duties as at March 31,2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities, are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Assam Entry Tax Act, 2008 Entry - Tax demand 93.51 2005 -06 to 2007 -08 Guwahati High Court Income - Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 187.58 Assessment year 2017-18 CIT(Appeals), Kolkata Central Excise Act, 1944. Refund of Excise duty 258.84 FY 2008-09 to FY 2014-15 Guwahati High Court

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the company has

not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender including the loans and interest which are repayable on demand.

(b) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the company has not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the term loans taken during the year were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies.

10. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

during the year. According, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. According reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based upon the audit procedures performed during the year,

we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14. (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the company issued for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence requirement to report on clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

16. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly,

paragraph 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (a) to (c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group and accordingly reporting on clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

17. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred Cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediate preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the Statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that, this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that, our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub- section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Barak Valley Cements Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility ^ for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on our judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.