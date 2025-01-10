Barak Valley Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.16
22.16
22.16
22.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.99
71.14
65.44
69.77
Net Worth
103.15
93.3
87.6
91.93
Minority Interest
Debt
47.37
58.69
73.21
92.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.3
4.22
3.58
2.57
Total Liabilities
154.82
156.21
164.39
187.09
Fixed Assets
108.36
113.74
120.41
121.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.67
12.62
12.63
38.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.07
2.11
2.55
4.88
Networking Capital
29.09
27.03
27.1
21.79
Inventories
32.48
37.09
19.96
15.59
Inventory Days
42.84
Sundry Debtors
16.32
12.96
12.22
14.49
Debtor Days
39.81
Other Current Assets
32.73
28.09
32.8
38.89
Sundry Creditors
-17.79
-19.14
-12.64
-15.79
Creditor Days
43.39
Other Current Liabilities
-34.65
-31.97
-25.24
-31.39
Cash
2.61
0.72
1.7
0.69
Total Assets
154.8
156.22
164.39
187.1
