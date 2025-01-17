Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.32
2.9
20.87
1.92
Op profit growth
15.19
-5.82
61.62
72.74
EBIT growth
22.1
4.29
54.26
395.26
Net profit growth
-61.3
-366.41
-16.45
-68.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.39
10.54
11.51
8.61
EBIT margin
10.02
7.44
7.34
5.75
Net profit margin
1.6
3.75
-1.44
-2.09
RoCE
6.43
5.48
5.37
3.99
RoNW
0.5
1.35
-0.51
-0.73
RoA
0.25
0.69
-0.26
-0.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.06
2.74
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.66
-0.15
-4.26
-3.2
Book value per share
52.87
52.04
49.22
50.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.88
3.63
0
0
P/CEPS
-10.73
-66.44
-6.56
-8.58
P/B
0.33
0.19
0.56
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
7.31
6.73
8.76
12.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-39.59
-14.16
21.05
47.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.89
32.96
32.38
40.73
Inventory days
45.1
32.04
26.11
34.18
Creditor days
-62.14
-65.01
-79.57
-83.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.35
-1.13
-0.85
-0.8
Net debt / equity
0.95
0.88
0.93
0.83
Net debt / op. profit
5.71
5.99
5.63
8.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.35
-19.43
-20.15
-18.01
Employee costs
-12.15
-10.69
-8.87
-9.11
Other costs
-50.09
-59.33
-59.44
-64.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.