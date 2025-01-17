iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Barak Valley Cements Ltd Key Ratios

48.91
(2.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Barak Valley Cements Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.32

2.9

20.87

1.92

Op profit growth

15.19

-5.82

61.62

72.74

EBIT growth

22.1

4.29

54.26

395.26

Net profit growth

-61.3

-366.41

-16.45

-68.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.39

10.54

11.51

8.61

EBIT margin

10.02

7.44

7.34

5.75

Net profit margin

1.6

3.75

-1.44

-2.09

RoCE

6.43

5.48

5.37

3.99

RoNW

0.5

1.35

-0.51

-0.73

RoA

0.25

0.69

-0.26

-0.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.06

2.74

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.66

-0.15

-4.26

-3.2

Book value per share

52.87

52.04

49.22

50.25

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.88

3.63

0

0

P/CEPS

-10.73

-66.44

-6.56

-8.58

P/B

0.33

0.19

0.56

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

7.31

6.73

8.76

12.93

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-39.59

-14.16

21.05

47.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.89

32.96

32.38

40.73

Inventory days

45.1

32.04

26.11

34.18

Creditor days

-62.14

-65.01

-79.57

-83.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.35

-1.13

-0.85

-0.8

Net debt / equity

0.95

0.88

0.93

0.83

Net debt / op. profit

5.71

5.99

5.63

8.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-24.35

-19.43

-20.15

-18.01

Employee costs

-12.15

-10.69

-8.87

-9.11

Other costs

-50.09

-59.33

-59.44

-64.25

Barak Valley : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Barak Valley Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.