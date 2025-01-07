iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Barak Valley Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49.02
(1.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Barak Valley Cements Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

132.81

154.96

149.72

122.52

yoy growth (%)

-14.29

3.5

22.19

12.18

Raw materials

-41.45

-41.04

-39.6

-36.62

As % of sales

31.21

26.48

26.44

29.89

Employee costs

-13.5

-13.27

-10.26

-8.37

As % of sales

10.16

8.56

6.85

6.83

Other costs

-60.97

-84.42

-81.7

-67.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.9

54.47

54.56

55.11

Operating profit

16.89

16.22

18.15

9.99

OPM

12.71

10.47

12.12

8.15

Depreciation

-5.25

-5.49

-6.01

-2.91

Interest expense

-8.05

-7.72

-9.29

-5.41

Other income

1.12

1.36

0.7

0.92

Profit before tax

4.7

4.37

3.54

2.58

Taxes

-1.52

-0.15

-0.71

-1.08

Tax rate

-32.41

-3.53

-20.08

-41.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.17

4.22

2.82

1.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.17

4.22

2.82

1.5

yoy growth (%)

-24.73

49.27

88.11

-169.92

NPM

2.39

2.72

1.88

1.22

Barak Valley : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Barak Valley Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.