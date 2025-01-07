Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
132.81
154.96
149.72
122.52
yoy growth (%)
-14.29
3.5
22.19
12.18
Raw materials
-41.45
-41.04
-39.6
-36.62
As % of sales
31.21
26.48
26.44
29.89
Employee costs
-13.5
-13.27
-10.26
-8.37
As % of sales
10.16
8.56
6.85
6.83
Other costs
-60.97
-84.42
-81.7
-67.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.9
54.47
54.56
55.11
Operating profit
16.89
16.22
18.15
9.99
OPM
12.71
10.47
12.12
8.15
Depreciation
-5.25
-5.49
-6.01
-2.91
Interest expense
-8.05
-7.72
-9.29
-5.41
Other income
1.12
1.36
0.7
0.92
Profit before tax
4.7
4.37
3.54
2.58
Taxes
-1.52
-0.15
-0.71
-1.08
Tax rate
-32.41
-3.53
-20.08
-41.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.17
4.22
2.82
1.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.17
4.22
2.82
1.5
yoy growth (%)
-24.73
49.27
88.11
-169.92
NPM
2.39
2.72
1.88
1.22
