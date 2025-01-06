Barak Valley Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.7
4.37
3.54
2.58
Depreciation
-5.25
-5.49
-6.01
-2.91
Tax paid
-1.52
-0.15
-0.71
-1.08
Working capital
17.55
11.31
1.86
-18.5
Other operating items
Operating
15.47
10.04
-1.32
-19.91
Capital expenditure
0.17
7.75
-65.06
74.44
Free cash flow
15.64
17.79
-66.38
54.52
Equity raised
133.13
121.75
113.22
116.36
Investing
0.01
5.77
3.35
-31.48
Financing
56.52
33.17
15.16
26.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
205.3
178.48
65.34
165.82
