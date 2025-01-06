iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Barak Valley Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.21
(-6.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Barak Valley Cements Ltd

Barak Valley FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.7

4.37

3.54

2.58

Depreciation

-5.25

-5.49

-6.01

-2.91

Tax paid

-1.52

-0.15

-0.71

-1.08

Working capital

17.55

11.31

1.86

-18.5

Other operating items

Operating

15.47

10.04

-1.32

-19.91

Capital expenditure

0.17

7.75

-65.06

74.44

Free cash flow

15.64

17.79

-66.38

54.52

Equity raised

133.13

121.75

113.22

116.36

Investing

0.01

5.77

3.35

-31.48

Financing

56.52

33.17

15.16

26.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

205.3

178.48

65.34

165.82

Barak Valley : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Barak Valley Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.