Barak Valley Cements Ltd Board Meeting

Barak Valley CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
BARAK VALLEY CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30 2024 and any other business. Outcome of Board meeting -approval of financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
BARAK VALLEY CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of additional Independent Director Outcome of the Board meeting held on 28th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
BARAK VALLEY CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on 14th August 2024 to consider & approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH AUGUST, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
BARAK VALLEY CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 and other business matters. Annual Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
BARAK VALLEY CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company (standalone and Consolidated) for the qtr. ended 31.12.2023 and other routine matters Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

