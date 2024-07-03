Barak Valley Cements Ltd Summary

Bark Valley Cements Limited (BVCL) was incorporated on April 28, 1999. Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of cement of different grades and is marketing its product under the brand name Valley Strong Cement and has also diversified its business in Power Generation and Tea Cultivation lines through its subsidiaries. All of these Business activities are carried out by the Company in the North Eastern States of India.The Company commenced commercial production in April, 2001 with an installed capacity of 300 TPD and thereafter undertook capacity expansion now stands at 460 TPD. The Companys plant is situated in Karimganj district of Assam. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of cement and is marketing the same under the brand name Valley Strong Cement. The application for registration of trademark Valley Strong Cement is pending before Registrar of Trademark. The companys operations include raw material procurement, crushing, blending, grinding and packaging of cement. The company product portfolio includes both Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC). The company has manufacture the product using Dry Process Rotary Kiln Technology with 4 stages Suspension Pre Heater.During the financial year 2007-08, the Company expanded its Cement Capacity from 460 TPD to 750 TPD and Clinkerisation Capacity from 420 TPD to 600 TPD. The Company made a Public Issue of 56.60 lacs equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs. 32/- per share which opened for subscription on October, 29 and closed on November 1, 2007, which was heavily over-subscribed by 27.95 times in enlarging the scope and areas of Companys business activities and resultant the Companys Equity Shares got listed with both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) effective on 23rd November, 2007.The Company launched two products, Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and Pozzolona Portland Cement (PPC) under the brand name Valley Strong Cement in Guwahati and made the same available in North Eastern regionTripura, Mizoram, Assam and Southern part of Meghalaya during 2008-09.During the year 2014-15, Company disinvested/ sold 1,20,000 Equity Shares of North East Power and Infra Limited its Associate Company. However, out of 1,20,000 Equity shares of North East Power and Infra Limited, 40,000 Equity Shares were sold to Astir Impex Private Limited and remaining 80,000 shares were sold to Karbi Trade and Industries Limited. Hence, North East Power and Infra Limited has ceased to be the Associate Company of Company.In 2022, Company increased its Clinkerisation capacity from 600 T/day to 700 T/day. It modified and modernized some of its existing plant, machinery and other equipments to achieve 1000 T/ day of Cement on sustainable basis. It commissioned the said project in February, 2022.