SectorCement
Open₹743
Prev. Close₹742.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹608.5
Day's High₹769
Day's Low₹700.1
52 Week's High₹756.55
52 Week's Low₹524.2
Book Value₹512.4
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)993.83
P/E32.57
EPS22.72
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
711.97
680.45
638.55
557.97
Net Worth
718.97
687.45
645.55
564.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
757.95
555.84
570.24
496.24
yoy growth (%)
36.35
-2.52
14.91
-14.3
Raw materials
-73.87
-50.15
-59.1
-45.27
As % of sales
9.74
9.02
10.36
9.12
Employee costs
-33.2
-27.49
-24.18
-22.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
155.36
60.16
60.84
73.57
Depreciation
-23.17
-20.91
-22.68
-21.72
Tax paid
-40.23
6.1
-22.29
-26.7
Working capital
84.23
38.36
17.02
35.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.35
-2.52
14.91
-14.3
Op profit growth
124.59
-8.14
-14.52
-13.01
EBIT growth
143.18
0.65
-17.29
-16.05
Net profit growth
103.24
46.93
-17.75
2.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
P Parvathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bikram Keshari Prusty
Independent Director
Mahpara Ali
Director (Works)
Shonti Venkateswarlu
Independent Director
Srinivasa Rao Paturi
Independent Director
Rabindra Srikantan
Independent Director
Srivari chandrasekhar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Deccan Cements Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jul.79, Deccan Cements Ltd is engaged in manufacture and sale of cement with different product mix including OPC, PPC, SRC and Slag Cement. In the domestic market, it operates through a network of dealers for sale of its products. It is also engaged in the generation of Energy under Non conventional Sources viz., Hydel and Wind Power.The first mini cement plant based on rotary kiln technology started commercial production in Oct.92. The company was promoted by M B Raju of the Nagarjuna group -- a technocrat enterprenuer. The other companies of the group are DCL Polyesters and Deccan Polypacks.During 1986-87, DCL introduced reinforced suspension preheater technology, from Onoda Engineering & Consulting Company, Japan, to enhance its capacity from 66000 tpa to 99000 tpa. In Aug.91, it completed the modernisation and expansion programme to double its capacity from 300 tpd to 600 tpd. The company has also commissioned a captive-generation plant to meet nearly 65% of its total power requirement.The company issued PCDs on a rights basis, aggregating Rs 8.66 cr, in Nov.92 to meet long-term working capital requirements, capital expenditure and to invest in group companies, DCL Polyesters and Deccan Polypacks. The company commissioned the first wind farm in Andhra Pradesh in Feb.95 which has generated 10.65 lac units of power. The 3.75 MW captive mini hydel plant at Guntur Branch canal, Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh, has been commissioned. The company executed the expan
Read More
The Deccan Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹709.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Cements Ltd is ₹993.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Cements Ltd is 32.57 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Cements Ltd is ₹524.2 and ₹756.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deccan Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.06%, 3 Years at 6.59%, 1 Year at 24.52%, 6 Month at 9.70%, 3 Month at 20.49% and 1 Month at 19.62%.
