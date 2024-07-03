iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deccan Cements Ltd Share Price

709.5
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open743
  • Day's High769
  • 52 Wk High756.55
  • Prev. Close742.15
  • Day's Low700.1
  • 52 Wk Low 524.2
  • Turnover (lac)608.5
  • P/E32.57
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value512.4
  • EPS22.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)993.83
  • Div. Yield0.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Deccan Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

743

Prev. Close

742.15

Turnover(Lac.)

608.5

Day's High

769

Day's Low

700.1

52 Week's High

756.55

52 Week's Low

524.2

Book Value

512.4

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

993.83

P/E

32.57

EPS

22.72

Divi. Yield

0.41

Deccan Cements Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Deccan Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Deccan Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.24%

Non-Promoter- 12.65%

Institutions: 12.65%

Non-Institutions: 31.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Deccan Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

711.97

680.45

638.55

557.97

Net Worth

718.97

687.45

645.55

564.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

757.95

555.84

570.24

496.24

yoy growth (%)

36.35

-2.52

14.91

-14.3

Raw materials

-73.87

-50.15

-59.1

-45.27

As % of sales

9.74

9.02

10.36

9.12

Employee costs

-33.2

-27.49

-24.18

-22.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

155.36

60.16

60.84

73.57

Depreciation

-23.17

-20.91

-22.68

-21.72

Tax paid

-40.23

6.1

-22.29

-26.7

Working capital

84.23

38.36

17.02

35.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.35

-2.52

14.91

-14.3

Op profit growth

124.59

-8.14

-14.52

-13.01

EBIT growth

143.18

0.65

-17.29

-16.05

Net profit growth

103.24

46.93

-17.75

2.87

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Deccan Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deccan Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

P Parvathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bikram Keshari Prusty

Independent Director

Mahpara Ali

Director (Works)

Shonti Venkateswarlu

Independent Director

Srinivasa Rao Paturi

Independent Director

Rabindra Srikantan

Independent Director

Srivari chandrasekhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deccan Cements Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jul.79, Deccan Cements Ltd is engaged in manufacture and sale of cement with different product mix including OPC, PPC, SRC and Slag Cement. In the domestic market, it operates through a network of dealers for sale of its products. It is also engaged in the generation of Energy under Non conventional Sources viz., Hydel and Wind Power.The first mini cement plant based on rotary kiln technology started commercial production in Oct.92. The company was promoted by M B Raju of the Nagarjuna group -- a technocrat enterprenuer. The other companies of the group are DCL Polyesters and Deccan Polypacks.During 1986-87, DCL introduced reinforced suspension preheater technology, from Onoda Engineering & Consulting Company, Japan, to enhance its capacity from 66000 tpa to 99000 tpa. In Aug.91, it completed the modernisation and expansion programme to double its capacity from 300 tpd to 600 tpd. The company has also commissioned a captive-generation plant to meet nearly 65% of its total power requirement.The company issued PCDs on a rights basis, aggregating Rs 8.66 cr, in Nov.92 to meet long-term working capital requirements, capital expenditure and to invest in group companies, DCL Polyesters and Deccan Polypacks. The company commissioned the first wind farm in Andhra Pradesh in Feb.95 which has generated 10.65 lac units of power. The 3.75 MW captive mini hydel plant at Guntur Branch canal, Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh, has been commissioned. The company executed the expan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deccan Cements Ltd share price today?

The Deccan Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹709.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Cements Ltd is ₹993.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deccan Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Cements Ltd is 32.57 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deccan Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Cements Ltd is ₹524.2 and ₹756.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deccan Cements Ltd?

Deccan Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.06%, 3 Years at 6.59%, 1 Year at 24.52%, 6 Month at 9.70%, 3 Month at 20.49% and 1 Month at 19.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deccan Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deccan Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.25 %
Institutions - 12.66 %
Public - 31.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Deccan Cements Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.