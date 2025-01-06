Deccan Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
155.36
60.16
60.84
73.57
Depreciation
-23.17
-20.91
-22.68
-21.72
Tax paid
-40.23
6.1
-22.29
-26.7
Working capital
84.23
38.36
17.02
35.87
Other operating items
Operating
176.18
83.71
32.87
61.01
Capital expenditure
90.77
57.61
6.74
-169.31
Free cash flow
266.95
141.32
39.61
-108.29
Equity raised
885.74
744.61
649.32
561.77
Investing
0.06
0.02
0.01
-0.04
Financing
50.24
120.99
10.93
26.41
Dividends paid
0
0
4.2
4.2
Net in cash
1,202.99
1,006.95
704.08
484.05
