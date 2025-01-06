iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

709.5
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Deccan Cements FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

155.36

60.16

60.84

73.57

Depreciation

-23.17

-20.91

-22.68

-21.72

Tax paid

-40.23

6.1

-22.29

-26.7

Working capital

84.23

38.36

17.02

35.87

Other operating items

Operating

176.18

83.71

32.87

61.01

Capital expenditure

90.77

57.61

6.74

-169.31

Free cash flow

266.95

141.32

39.61

-108.29

Equity raised

885.74

744.61

649.32

561.77

Investing

0.06

0.02

0.01

-0.04

Financing

50.24

120.99

10.93

26.41

Dividends paid

0

0

4.2

4.2

Net in cash

1,202.99

1,006.95

704.08

484.05

