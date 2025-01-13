Deccan Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
711.97
680.45
638.55
557.97
Net Worth
718.97
687.45
645.55
564.97
Minority Interest
Debt
520.11
265.34
166.26
103.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
54.49
54.55
54
52.14
Total Liabilities
1,293.57
1,007.34
865.81
720.89
Fixed Assets
936.73
680.72
474.12
457.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
0.14
0.17
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
1.68
1.49
1.71
Networking Capital
125.74
111.19
92.36
1.77
Inventories
101.07
113.35
79.77
68.93
Inventory Days
33.19
Sundry Debtors
54.09
28.21
23.58
25.12
Debtor Days
12.09
Other Current Assets
123.33
119.19
109.67
50.01
Sundry Creditors
-42.82
-58.43
-30.75
-49.66
Creditor Days
23.91
Other Current Liabilities
-109.93
-91.13
-89.91
-92.63
Cash
230.62
213.61
297.68
259.57
Total Assets
1,293.56
1,007.34
865.82
720.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.