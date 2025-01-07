iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

757.95

555.84

570.24

496.24

yoy growth (%)

36.35

-2.52

14.91

-14.3

Raw materials

-73.87

-50.15

-59.1

-45.27

As % of sales

9.74

9.02

10.36

9.12

Employee costs

-33.2

-27.49

-24.18

-22.42

As % of sales

4.38

4.94

4.24

4.51

Other costs

-475.02

-399.9

-401.72

-328.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.67

71.94

70.44

66.26

Operating profit

175.85

78.29

85.24

99.72

OPM

23.2

14.08

14.94

20.09

Depreciation

-23.17

-20.91

-22.68

-21.72

Interest expense

-7.42

-6.77

-5.66

-6.83

Other income

10.1

9.55

3.95

2.41

Profit before tax

155.36

60.16

60.84

73.57

Taxes

-40.23

6.1

-22.29

-26.7

Tax rate

-25.89

10.14

-36.64

-36.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

115.12

66.26

38.54

46.87

Exceptional items

0

-9.62

0

0

Net profit

115.12

56.64

38.54

46.87

yoy growth (%)

103.24

46.93

-17.75

2.87

NPM

15.18

10.19

6.76

9.44

