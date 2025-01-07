Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
757.95
555.84
570.24
496.24
yoy growth (%)
36.35
-2.52
14.91
-14.3
Raw materials
-73.87
-50.15
-59.1
-45.27
As % of sales
9.74
9.02
10.36
9.12
Employee costs
-33.2
-27.49
-24.18
-22.42
As % of sales
4.38
4.94
4.24
4.51
Other costs
-475.02
-399.9
-401.72
-328.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.67
71.94
70.44
66.26
Operating profit
175.85
78.29
85.24
99.72
OPM
23.2
14.08
14.94
20.09
Depreciation
-23.17
-20.91
-22.68
-21.72
Interest expense
-7.42
-6.77
-5.66
-6.83
Other income
10.1
9.55
3.95
2.41
Profit before tax
155.36
60.16
60.84
73.57
Taxes
-40.23
6.1
-22.29
-26.7
Tax rate
-25.89
10.14
-36.64
-36.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
115.12
66.26
38.54
46.87
Exceptional items
0
-9.62
0
0
Net profit
115.12
56.64
38.54
46.87
yoy growth (%)
103.24
46.93
-17.75
2.87
NPM
15.18
10.19
6.76
9.44
