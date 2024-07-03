Deccan Cements Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jul.79, Deccan Cements Ltd is engaged in manufacture and sale of cement with different product mix including OPC, PPC, SRC and Slag Cement. In the domestic market, it operates through a network of dealers for sale of its products. It is also engaged in the generation of Energy under Non conventional Sources viz., Hydel and Wind Power.The first mini cement plant based on rotary kiln technology started commercial production in Oct.92. The company was promoted by M B Raju of the Nagarjuna group -- a technocrat enterprenuer. The other companies of the group are DCL Polyesters and Deccan Polypacks.During 1986-87, DCL introduced reinforced suspension preheater technology, from Onoda Engineering & Consulting Company, Japan, to enhance its capacity from 66000 tpa to 99000 tpa. In Aug.91, it completed the modernisation and expansion programme to double its capacity from 300 tpd to 600 tpd. The company has also commissioned a captive-generation plant to meet nearly 65% of its total power requirement.The company issued PCDs on a rights basis, aggregating Rs 8.66 cr, in Nov.92 to meet long-term working capital requirements, capital expenditure and to invest in group companies, DCL Polyesters and Deccan Polypacks. The company commissioned the first wind farm in Andhra Pradesh in Feb.95 which has generated 10.65 lac units of power. The 3.75 MW captive mini hydel plant at Guntur Branch canal, Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh, has been commissioned. The company executed the expansion capacity of the cement division from 1,98,000 tonnes to 2,97,000 tonnes per annum 1999-2000.The Company commissioned Slag Cement Plant with a capacity of 3,00,000 TPA in 2002. Thereafter, it commissioned 1650 KW Wind Mill in Tamilnadu on 29th September, 2006. Again, it put up a 1500 KW Wind Mill in Tamilnadu and commissioned it on 26th September,2007. It commissioned additional 1 million tonnes Cement expansion project along with an 18 MW Captive Thermal Power Plant in 2009.