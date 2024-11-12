iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Results Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to fix the record date in connection with Final Dividend FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 28th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 Board of Directors Recommended Final Dividend of Rs.3/- per share (60%) to be declared at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at the Registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter alia the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Further as per the Notice of closure of Trading Window dated 28th December 2023 the Trading Window will be closed till 15th February 2024 i.e. till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13th February 2024, inter alia, has: 1. Approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to seek consent of the Shareholders by Special Resolution to appoint Mr. P. S. Rao to the office of Independent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 1st April 2024. Unaudited Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th February 2024-Further information for the stakeholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

