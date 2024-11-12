Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Results Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to fix the record date in connection with Final Dividend FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 28th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 Board of Directors Recommended Final Dividend of Rs.3/- per share (60%) to be declared at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024