JSW Cement Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

JSW Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JSW Cement Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Aug, 2025|03:31 AM
Share Price

JSW Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

986.35

986.35

986.35

986.35

Preference Capital

1,747.26

1,610.12

0

0

Reserves

1,700.11

1,397.96

1,127.6

761.89

Net Worth

4,433.72

3,994.43

2,113.95

1,748.24

Minority Interest

JSW Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

12,252.85

51.323,61,065.972,231.790.6319,635.262,364.51

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

605.1

36.871,49,043.6855.490.335,514.7197.33

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

30,620.9

93.311,10,482.5618.510.364,947.985,878.86

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

6,779.3

54.352,382.47335.60.223,149.82784.98

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

DALBHARAT

2,226.8

328.9241,767.01330.4175417.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JSW Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

KANTILAL NARANDAS PATEL

Director

NIRMAL KUMAR JAIN

Director

BISWADIP GUPTA

Director

PANKAJ KULKARNI RAJABHAU

Director

JUGAL KISHORE TANDON

Whole-time Director

SWAMINATHAN KUPPUSWAMY

Director

SUTAPA BANERJEE

Whole-time Director

NARINDER SINGH KAHLON

Managing Director

PARTH SAJJAN JINDAL

Whole-time Director

NILESH NARWEKAR

Company Secretary

Sneha Bindra

Registered Office

JSW Centgre Bandra Kurla,

Complex Bandra East,

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: +91 22 4286 3114

Website: http://www.jswcement.in

Email: secretarial.jswcl@jsw.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JSW Cement Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the JSW Cement Ltd share price today?

The JSW Cement Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Cement Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 05 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JSW Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JSW Cement Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 05 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JSW Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Cement Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 05 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of JSW Cement Ltd?

JSW Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JSW Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JSW Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

