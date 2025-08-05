Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
986.35
986.35
986.35
986.35
Preference Capital
1,747.26
1,610.12
0
0
Reserves
1,700.11
1,397.96
1,127.6
761.89
Net Worth
4,433.72
3,994.43
2,113.95
1,748.24
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
12,252.85
|51.32
|3,61,065.97
|2,231.79
|0.63
|19,635.26
|2,364.51
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
605.1
|36.87
|1,49,043.6
|855.49
|0.33
|5,514.7
|197.33
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
30,620.9
|93.31
|1,10,482.5
|618.51
|0.36
|4,947.98
|5,878.86
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
6,779.3
|54.3
|52,382.47
|335.6
|0.22
|3,149.82
|784.98
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
DALBHARAT
2,226.8
|328.92
|41,767.01
|33
|0.41
|75
|417.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
KANTILAL NARANDAS PATEL
Director
NIRMAL KUMAR JAIN
Director
BISWADIP GUPTA
Director
PANKAJ KULKARNI RAJABHAU
Director
JUGAL KISHORE TANDON
Whole-time Director
SWAMINATHAN KUPPUSWAMY
Director
SUTAPA BANERJEE
Whole-time Director
NARINDER SINGH KAHLON
Managing Director
PARTH SAJJAN JINDAL
Whole-time Director
NILESH NARWEKAR
Company Secretary
Sneha Bindra
JSW Centgre Bandra Kurla,
Complex Bandra East,
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: +91 22 4286 3114
Website: http://www.jswcement.in
Email: secretarial.jswcl@jsw.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by JSW Cement Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.