JSW Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

0
(0%)

JSW CEMENT LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

12,252.85

51.323,61,065.972,231.790.6319,635.262,364.51

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

605.1

36.871,49,043.6855.490.335,514.7197.33

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

30,620.9

93.311,10,482.5618.510.364,947.985,878.86

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

6,779.3

54.352,382.47335.60.223,149.82784.98

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

DALBHARAT

2,226.8

328.9241,767.01330.4175417.85

