Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
12,252.85
|51.32
|3,61,065.97
|2,231.79
|0.63
|19,635.26
|2,364.51
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
605.1
|36.87
|1,49,043.6
|855.49
|0.33
|5,514.7
|197.33
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
30,620.9
|93.31
|1,10,482.5
|618.51
|0.36
|4,947.98
|5,878.86
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
6,779.3
|54.3
|52,382.47
|335.6
|0.22
|3,149.82
|784.98
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
DALBHARAT
2,226.8
|328.92
|41,767.01
|33
|0.41
|75
|417.85
