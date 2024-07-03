iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saurashtra Cement Ltd Share Price

115.32
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open118.6
  • Day's High120.37
  • 52 Wk High148.86
  • Prev. Close118.34
  • Day's Low114.25
  • 52 Wk Low 95.7
  • Turnover (lac)62
  • P/E40.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value81.55
  • EPS2.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,281.48
  • Div. Yield1.69
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Saurashtra Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

118.6

Prev. Close

118.34

Turnover(Lac.)

62

Day's High

120.37

Day's Low

114.25

52 Week's High

148.86

52 Week's Low

95.7

Book Value

81.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,281.48

P/E

40.76

EPS

2.9

Divi. Yield

1.69

Saurashtra Cement Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Saurashtra Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Saurashtra Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.00%

Foreign: 34.00%

Indian: 32.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 32.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Saurashtra Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

110.98

56.72

56.72

69.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

816.76

824.93

847.18

454.27

Net Worth

927.74

881.65

903.9

524.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

761.29

673.71

608.18

573.65

yoy growth (%)

12.99

10.77

6.01

22

Raw materials

-64.72

-59.75

-17.49

-46.97

As % of sales

8.5

8.86

2.87

8.18

Employee costs

-48.19

-45.29

-45.24

-41.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.36

102.55

93.44

46.51

Depreciation

-22.72

-20.03

-19.68

-17.74

Tax paid

-3.63

-30.17

-20.83

16

Working capital

49.42

55.12

34.32

21.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.99

10.77

6.01

22

Op profit growth

-79.37

5.01

118.36

69.64

EBIT growth

-88.5

9.2

96.08

100.52

Net profit growth

-96.8

27.86

-9.46

345.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,765.16

1,645.29

1,450.88

673.71

608.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,765.16

1,645.29

1,450.88

673.71

608.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.52

13.09

16.06

12.3

8.41

View Annually Results

Saurashtra Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saurashtra Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M N Mehta

Executive Vice Chairman

Jay Mehta

Non Executive Director

H D Mehta

Non Executive Director

Hemnabh Khatau

Managing Director

M S Gilotra

Independent Director

Bhagyam Ramani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonali Sanas

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar

Independent Director

Aman Pradeepchand Khanna

Independent Director

Radhika Samarjitsinh Gaekwad

Independent Director

M N Sarma

Independent Director

Viren Ajitkumar Merchant

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saurashtra Cement Ltd

Summary

Promoted in 1956, Saurashtra Cement Ltd (SCL), was set up to manufacture cement by the semi-dry process. In 1960, the Mehta group, headed by Nanji Kalidas Mehta invested Rs 50 lac in SCL. The plant is located at Ranavav, Gujarat. In 1980, the group was invited by the Government of Gujarat to invest in a joint venture, Cement Corporation of Gujarat, now called Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL). The Mehta group spans over seven countries with interests in sugar, engineering, cement, electrical cables, power, alcohol, etc. SCL was the first BIFR case to be turned around without a rehabilitation package/assistance. It enjoys a market share of 23% in Gujarat. In Oct.93, it issued rights shares and PCDs to increase its capacity from 8.63 lac tpa to 11.29 lac tpa. At present, the company is engaged in thebusiness of manufacturing and selling of Cement and Paints. It has entered into a technical collaboration with Fuller, US, to provide designs for plant equipment. It holds a mining lease near Ranavav for limestone quarrying.The Company commenced a 7500 tonne silo for the bulk loading of cement at its jetty in the Porbandar Port during 2004 and was made fully operational in 2006. It installed second silo having a capacity of 8000 MT at the jetty along with mechanized facility to load cement in 2006. The Companys net worth as at 30th June, 2005 had been completely eroded and the Honble BIFR declared the Company as a sick industrial undertaking vide its order dated 21st September 2006.The
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saurashtra Cement Ltd share price today?

The Saurashtra Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saurashtra Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saurashtra Cement Ltd is ₹1281.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saurashtra Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saurashtra Cement Ltd is 40.76 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saurashtra Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saurashtra Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saurashtra Cement Ltd is ₹95.7 and ₹148.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saurashtra Cement Ltd?

Saurashtra Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.02%, 6 Month at -12.75%, 3 Month at 0.14% and 1 Month at 6.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saurashtra Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saurashtra Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.83 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 32.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Saurashtra Cement Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.