SectorCement
Open₹118.6
Prev. Close₹118.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹62
Day's High₹120.37
Day's Low₹114.25
52 Week's High₹148.86
52 Week's Low₹95.7
Book Value₹81.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,281.48
P/E40.76
EPS2.9
Divi. Yield1.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.98
56.72
56.72
69.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
816.76
824.93
847.18
454.27
Net Worth
927.74
881.65
903.9
524.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
761.29
673.71
608.18
573.65
yoy growth (%)
12.99
10.77
6.01
22
Raw materials
-64.72
-59.75
-17.49
-46.97
As % of sales
8.5
8.86
2.87
8.18
Employee costs
-48.19
-45.29
-45.24
-41.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.36
102.55
93.44
46.51
Depreciation
-22.72
-20.03
-19.68
-17.74
Tax paid
-3.63
-30.17
-20.83
16
Working capital
49.42
55.12
34.32
21.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.99
10.77
6.01
22
Op profit growth
-79.37
5.01
118.36
69.64
EBIT growth
-88.5
9.2
96.08
100.52
Net profit growth
-96.8
27.86
-9.46
345.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,765.16
1,645.29
1,450.88
673.71
608.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,765.16
1,645.29
1,450.88
673.71
608.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.52
13.09
16.06
12.3
8.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M N Mehta
Executive Vice Chairman
Jay Mehta
Non Executive Director
H D Mehta
Non Executive Director
Hemnabh Khatau
Managing Director
M S Gilotra
Independent Director
Bhagyam Ramani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonali Sanas
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar
Independent Director
Aman Pradeepchand Khanna
Independent Director
Radhika Samarjitsinh Gaekwad
Independent Director
M N Sarma
Independent Director
Viren Ajitkumar Merchant
Reports by Saurashtra Cement Ltd
Summary
Promoted in 1956, Saurashtra Cement Ltd (SCL), was set up to manufacture cement by the semi-dry process. In 1960, the Mehta group, headed by Nanji Kalidas Mehta invested Rs 50 lac in SCL. The plant is located at Ranavav, Gujarat. In 1980, the group was invited by the Government of Gujarat to invest in a joint venture, Cement Corporation of Gujarat, now called Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL). The Mehta group spans over seven countries with interests in sugar, engineering, cement, electrical cables, power, alcohol, etc. SCL was the first BIFR case to be turned around without a rehabilitation package/assistance. It enjoys a market share of 23% in Gujarat. In Oct.93, it issued rights shares and PCDs to increase its capacity from 8.63 lac tpa to 11.29 lac tpa. At present, the company is engaged in thebusiness of manufacturing and selling of Cement and Paints. It has entered into a technical collaboration with Fuller, US, to provide designs for plant equipment. It holds a mining lease near Ranavav for limestone quarrying.The Company commenced a 7500 tonne silo for the bulk loading of cement at its jetty in the Porbandar Port during 2004 and was made fully operational in 2006. It installed second silo having a capacity of 8000 MT at the jetty along with mechanized facility to load cement in 2006. The Companys net worth as at 30th June, 2005 had been completely eroded and the Honble BIFR declared the Company as a sick industrial undertaking vide its order dated 21st September 2006.The
Read More
The Saurashtra Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saurashtra Cement Ltd is ₹1281.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saurashtra Cement Ltd is 40.76 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saurashtra Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saurashtra Cement Ltd is ₹95.7 and ₹148.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saurashtra Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.02%, 6 Month at -12.75%, 3 Month at 0.14% and 1 Month at 6.38%.
