|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Feb-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
34%
34.01%
34.01%
34.03%
34.08%
Indian
32.82%
32.86%
32.94%
32.95%
33%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.39%
0.38%
0.37%
0.37%
0.37%
Non-Institutions
32.77%
32.73%
32.67%
32.63%
32.54%
Total Non-Promoter
33.17%
33.11%
33.04%
33%
32.91%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
