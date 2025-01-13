Saurashtra Cement Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.98
56.72
56.72
69.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
816.76
824.93
847.18
454.27
Net Worth
927.74
881.65
903.9
524.1
Minority Interest
Debt
85.03
65.95
104.24
22.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
154.75
155.58
152.16
63.58
Total Liabilities
1,167.52
1,103.18
1,160.3
609.73
Fixed Assets
903.74
882.03
891.15
405.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.66
0.02
0.03
7.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
65.07
82.21
71.46
46.52
Networking Capital
-51.2
62.1
-11.45
-38.23
Inventories
262.62
180.32
185.98
55.97
Inventory Days
89.16
30.32
Sundry Debtors
88.17
78.28
59.49
29.02
Debtor Days
28.52
15.72
Other Current Assets
66.54
139.5
50.19
40.37
Sundry Creditors
-204.32
-107.48
-84.07
-36.96
Creditor Days
40.3
20.02
Other Current Liabilities
-264.22
-228.52
-223.05
-126.63
Cash
249.28
76.82
209.1
188.05
Total Assets
1,167.54
1,103.18
1,160.28
609.73
