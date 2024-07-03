iifl-logo-icon 1
Saurashtra Cement Ltd Nine Monthly Results

114.85
(0.75%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,267.66

1,173.87

534.79

430.46

431.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,267.66

1,173.87

534.79

430.46

431.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.88

9.73

8.79

8.27

5.56

Total Income

1,278.54

1,183.6

543.59

438.73

436.82

Total Expenditure

1,203.14

1,197.73

507.3

363.97

353.52

PBIDT

75.4

-14.13

36.29

74.77

83.3

Interest

6

7.34

3.51

2.8

3.17

PBDT

69.4

-21.47

32.78

71.97

80.12

Depreciation

30.04

29.03

16.92

15.22

13.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.96

-5.24

3.64

16.08

11.82

Deferred Tax

2.88

-8.95

2.36

0.02

4.71

Reported Profit After Tax

25.52

-36.31

9.85

40.64

49.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

25.52

-36.31

9.85

40.64

49.89

Extra-ordinary Items

-13.2

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

38.72

-36.31

9.85

40.64

49.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.3

-3.28

1.41

5.85

7.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

10

0

Equity

110.77

110.7

70.23

69.82

69.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.94

-1.2

6.78

17.36

19.31

PBDTM(%)

5.47

-1.82

6.12

16.71

18.57

PATM(%)

2.01

-3.09

1.84

9.44

11.56

