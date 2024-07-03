Saurashtra Cement Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,267.66
1,173.87
534.79
430.46
431.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,267.66
1,173.87
534.79
430.46
431.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.88
9.73
8.79
8.27
5.56
Total Income
1,278.54
1,183.6
543.59
438.73
436.82
Total Expenditure
1,203.14
1,197.73
507.3
363.97
353.52
PBIDT
75.4
-14.13
36.29
74.77
83.3
Interest
6
7.34
3.51
2.8
3.17
PBDT
69.4
-21.47
32.78
71.97
80.12
Depreciation
30.04
29.03
16.92
15.22
13.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.96
-5.24
3.64
16.08
11.82
Deferred Tax
2.88
-8.95
2.36
0.02
4.71
Reported Profit After Tax
25.52
-36.31
9.85
40.64
49.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
25.52
-36.31
9.85
40.64
49.89
Extra-ordinary Items
-13.2
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.72
-36.31
9.85
40.64
49.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.3
-3.28
1.41
5.85
7.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
10
0
Equity
110.77
110.7
70.23
69.82
69.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.94
-1.2
6.78
17.36
19.31
PBDTM(%)
5.47
-1.82
6.12
16.71
18.57
PATM(%)
2.01
-3.09
1.84
9.44
11.56
