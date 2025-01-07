Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
761.29
673.71
608.18
573.65
yoy growth (%)
12.99
10.77
6.01
22
Raw materials
-64.72
-59.75
-17.49
-46.97
As % of sales
8.5
8.86
2.87
8.18
Employee costs
-48.19
-45.29
-45.24
-41.49
As % of sales
6.33
6.72
7.43
7.23
Other costs
-624.73
-453.99
-436.24
-435.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
82.06
67.38
71.72
75.86
Operating profit
23.64
114.66
109.19
50
OPM
3.1
17.02
17.95
8.71
Depreciation
-22.72
-20.03
-19.68
-17.74
Interest expense
-4.93
-4.37
-4.47
-3.41
Other income
11.37
12.3
8.4
17.67
Profit before tax
7.36
102.55
93.44
46.51
Taxes
-3.63
-30.17
-20.83
16
Tax rate
-49.36
-29.42
-22.29
34.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.72
72.38
72.6
62.52
Exceptional items
-1.41
0
-16
0
Net profit
2.31
72.38
56.6
62.52
yoy growth (%)
-96.8
27.86
-9.46
345.55
NPM
0.3
10.74
9.3
10.89
