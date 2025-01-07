iifl-logo-icon 1
Saurashtra Cement Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

114
(-0.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

761.29

673.71

608.18

573.65

yoy growth (%)

12.99

10.77

6.01

22

Raw materials

-64.72

-59.75

-17.49

-46.97

As % of sales

8.5

8.86

2.87

8.18

Employee costs

-48.19

-45.29

-45.24

-41.49

As % of sales

6.33

6.72

7.43

7.23

Other costs

-624.73

-453.99

-436.24

-435.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

82.06

67.38

71.72

75.86

Operating profit

23.64

114.66

109.19

50

OPM

3.1

17.02

17.95

8.71

Depreciation

-22.72

-20.03

-19.68

-17.74

Interest expense

-4.93

-4.37

-4.47

-3.41

Other income

11.37

12.3

8.4

17.67

Profit before tax

7.36

102.55

93.44

46.51

Taxes

-3.63

-30.17

-20.83

16

Tax rate

-49.36

-29.42

-22.29

34.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.72

72.38

72.6

62.52

Exceptional items

-1.41

0

-16

0

Net profit

2.31

72.38

56.6

62.52

yoy growth (%)

-96.8

27.86

-9.46

345.55

NPM

0.3

10.74

9.3

10.89

