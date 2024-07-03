Saurashtra Cement Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
296.28
385.8
497.49
446.69
374.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
296.28
385.8
497.49
446.69
374.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.38
5.14
24.65
4.15
3.33
Total Income
300.66
390.94
522.14
450.84
378.19
Total Expenditure
336.11
362.69
452.51
418.94
365
PBIDT
-35.45
28.25
69.63
31.9
13.19
Interest
4.46
3.23
2.09
1.93
2.36
PBDT
-39.91
25.03
67.54
29.97
10.84
Depreciation
10.34
10.29
17.04
10.08
10.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-4.12
5.41
18.71
6.11
1.57
Deferred Tax
-14.7
-0.52
0.71
1.21
-1.6
Reported Profit After Tax
-31.43
9.86
31.08
12.57
0.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-31.43
9.86
31.08
12.57
0.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-9.73
0.85
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-31.43
9.86
31.08
22.3
-0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.83
0.89
2.8
1.13
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
111.03
110.98
110.98
110.77
110.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.96
7.32
13.99
7.14
3.51
PBDTM(%)
-13.47
6.48
13.57
6.7
2.89
PATM(%)
-10.6
2.55
6.24
2.81
0.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.