Saurashtra Cement Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

296.28

385.8

497.49

446.69

374.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

296.28

385.8

497.49

446.69

374.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.38

5.14

24.65

4.15

3.33

Total Income

300.66

390.94

522.14

450.84

378.19

Total Expenditure

336.11

362.69

452.51

418.94

365

PBIDT

-35.45

28.25

69.63

31.9

13.19

Interest

4.46

3.23

2.09

1.93

2.36

PBDT

-39.91

25.03

67.54

29.97

10.84

Depreciation

10.34

10.29

17.04

10.08

10.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-4.12

5.41

18.71

6.11

1.57

Deferred Tax

-14.7

-0.52

0.71

1.21

-1.6

Reported Profit After Tax

-31.43

9.86

31.08

12.57

0.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-31.43

9.86

31.08

12.57

0.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-9.73

0.85

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-31.43

9.86

31.08

22.3

-0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.83

0.89

2.8

1.13

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

111.03

110.98

110.98

110.77

110.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.96

7.32

13.99

7.14

3.51

PBDTM(%)

-13.47

6.48

13.57

6.7

2.89

PATM(%)

-10.6

2.55

6.24

2.81

0.19

