iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saurashtra Cement Ltd AGM

108.69
(5.33%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:29 PM

Saurashtra Cem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Aug 20245 Jun 2024
Book Closure from Thursday, 15th August 2024 to Wednesday, 21st August 2024 (Both days inclusive) in connection with 66th Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 21st August 2024. Summary of Proceedings of the AGM of the Company held on 21.08.2024 as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, is enclosed herewith. This is in continuation to the proceedings of 66th AGM convened today i.e. Wednesday, 21st August, 2024, intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide letter no. B/SCL/SE/SS/143/2024-25 dated 21st August, 2024 where it was intimated at Item No. 6 of the Notice convening 66th AGM that a resolution was put to vote for Alteration of the Articles of Association of the Company. The said Resolution was declared as passed with requisite majority. This is for your information and records This is continuation to the proceedings of the 66th AGM convened on 21.08.2024 intimated to Stock Exchanges vide our letter no B/SCL/SE/SS/143/2024-25 dated 21.08.2024 where it was intimated item no 5, 7 and 8 of the notice convening 66th AGM that the resolutions were put to vote and the said resolutions were declared as passed with requisite majority (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)

Saurashtra Cem.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Saurashtra Cement Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.