Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SAURASHTRA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our letter No. Ref.: B/SCL/SE/SS/162/2024-25 dated 30th October, 2024 and pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 30th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the unaudited results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

SAURASHTRA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today - 9th August, 2024 have approved the unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 14 May 2024

SAURASHTRA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board to consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has recommended Final Dividend of Re.1 /- per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 21st August 2024 The Company hereby encloses Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Appointment of Mr.Viren Merchant (DIN:0033464) as an Additional Director (Non Executive, Independent) subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024