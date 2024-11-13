iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saurashtra Cement Ltd Board Meeting

107.44
(-1.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Saurashtra Cem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
SAURASHTRA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our letter No. Ref.: B/SCL/SE/SS/162/2024-25 dated 30th October, 2024 and pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 30th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the unaudited results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
SAURASHTRA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today - 9th August, 2024 have approved the unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202414 May 2024
SAURASHTRA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board to consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board has recommended Final Dividend of Re.1 /- per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 21st August 2024 The Company hereby encloses Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) Appointment of Mr.Viren Merchant (DIN:0033464) as an Additional Director (Non Executive, Independent) subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
SAURASHTRA CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve considering the Unaudited Financials Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Intimation for declaration of Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.2.2024 for the purpose of considering Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Saurashtra Cem.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Saurashtra Cement Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.