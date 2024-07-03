Summary

NCL Industries Ltd (formerly known as Nagarjuna Cement Ltd) promoted by K Ramachandra Raju and Associates was incorporated on 10 September 1979. The company got its present name in view of its diversified activities. It set up mini cement plant initially with the capacity of 66,000 Tonnes Per annum. The Plant commenced its commercial production in February 1984. The current capacity of the company has increased to 2,97,000 TPA. The cement manufactured by the company has a good brand loyalty built up over the years and commands a premium price in the competitive cement market. Major portion of the cement produced by the company is marketed in six districts of Andhra Pradesh. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and is mainly in the business of manufacturing and selling of Cement, Ready Mix concrete (RMC), Cement Bonded Particle Boards (CBPB), Doors, and operates two Small Hydro Power (SHP) projects.The Company diversified its business activity to manufacture 30,000 TPA of Cement-bonded wood particle boards at the existing location adjacent to its cement plant in the year 1989. To provide value-addition and increase sales, it has developed a laminating process for laminated boards. NCL has set up a bone china plant with the installed capacity of 360 TPA, at Dommeru, about 400 kms from Hyderabad, the only plant in south India using natural gas as fuel. The company is also into prefab systems housing,

Read More