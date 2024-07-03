SectorCement
Open₹219.3
Prev. Close₹220.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹148.19
Day's High₹220.29
Day's Low₹207.42
52 Week's High₹260
52 Week's Low₹180
Book Value₹192.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)961.83
P/E14.1
EPS15.61
Divi. Yield1.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.23
45.23
45.23
45.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
809.83
729.6
698.84
619.5
Net Worth
855.06
774.83
744.07
664.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,383.68
937.86
880.4
765.47
yoy growth (%)
47.53
6.52
15.01
15.84
Raw materials
-221.31
-122.4
-120.41
-130.05
As % of sales
15.99
13.05
13.67
16.98
Employee costs
-59.6
-47.14
-39.55
-35.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
227.77
69.18
74.36
61.61
Depreciation
-40.88
-42.11
-34.74
-25.13
Tax paid
-79.09
-18.33
-25.26
-6.94
Working capital
-44.5
83.33
-10.87
28.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.53
6.52
15.01
15.84
Op profit growth
102.68
4.77
16.48
-5.58
EBIT growth
148.62
-5.24
13.64
-6.32
Net profit growth
192.41
3.54
-10.17
3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,871.35
1,609.66
1,633.41
1,383.68
937.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,871.35
1,609.66
1,633.41
1,383.68
937.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.89
18.8
11.13
7.91
2.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Kamlesh Gandhi
Managing Director
K Gautam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
T Arun Kumar
Executive Director
Roopa Bhupatiraju
Independent Director
T A Dcunha
Chairman
R Kalidas
Executive Director & CFO
NGVSG Prasad
Non Executive Director
P N Raju
Non Executive Director
Pooja Kalidindi
Independent Director
P Sudha Reddy
Executive Vice Chairman
K Ravi
Executive Director
Utkal B Goradia
Independent Director
S K Subramanian
Independent Director
P Rajagopal Reddy
Reports by NCL Industries Ltd
Summary
NCL Industries Ltd (formerly known as Nagarjuna Cement Ltd) promoted by K Ramachandra Raju and Associates was incorporated on 10 September 1979. The company got its present name in view of its diversified activities. It set up mini cement plant initially with the capacity of 66,000 Tonnes Per annum. The Plant commenced its commercial production in February 1984. The current capacity of the company has increased to 2,97,000 TPA. The cement manufactured by the company has a good brand loyalty built up over the years and commands a premium price in the competitive cement market. Major portion of the cement produced by the company is marketed in six districts of Andhra Pradesh. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and is mainly in the business of manufacturing and selling of Cement, Ready Mix concrete (RMC), Cement Bonded Particle Boards (CBPB), Doors, and operates two Small Hydro Power (SHP) projects.The Company diversified its business activity to manufacture 30,000 TPA of Cement-bonded wood particle boards at the existing location adjacent to its cement plant in the year 1989. To provide value-addition and increase sales, it has developed a laminating process for laminated boards. NCL has set up a bone china plant with the installed capacity of 360 TPA, at Dommeru, about 400 kms from Hyderabad, the only plant in south India using natural gas as fuel. The company is also into prefab systems housing,
The NCL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹212.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NCL Industries Ltd is ₹961.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NCL Industries Ltd is 14.1 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NCL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NCL Industries Ltd is ₹180 and ₹260 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NCL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.02%, 3 Years at 0.28%, 1 Year at -3.15%, 6 Month at -10.48%, 3 Month at 4.72% and 1 Month at -0.94%.
