NCL Industries Ltd Share Price

212.64
(-3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open219.3
  • Day's High220.29
  • 52 Wk High260
  • Prev. Close220.29
  • Day's Low207.42
  • 52 Wk Low 180
  • Turnover (lac)148.19
  • P/E14.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value192.48
  • EPS15.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)961.83
  • Div. Yield1.36
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

NCL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

219.3

Prev. Close

220.29

Turnover(Lac.)

148.19

Day's High

220.29

Day's Low

207.42

52 Week's High

260

52 Week's Low

180

Book Value

192.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

961.83

P/E

14.1

EPS

15.61

Divi. Yield

1.36

NCL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NCL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NCL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.08%

Non-Promoter- 5.38%

Institutions: 5.37%

Non-Institutions: 52.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NCL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.23

45.23

45.23

45.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

809.83

729.6

698.84

619.5

Net Worth

855.06

774.83

744.07

664.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,383.68

937.86

880.4

765.47

yoy growth (%)

47.53

6.52

15.01

15.84

Raw materials

-221.31

-122.4

-120.41

-130.05

As % of sales

15.99

13.05

13.67

16.98

Employee costs

-59.6

-47.14

-39.55

-35.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

227.77

69.18

74.36

61.61

Depreciation

-40.88

-42.11

-34.74

-25.13

Tax paid

-79.09

-18.33

-25.26

-6.94

Working capital

-44.5

83.33

-10.87

28.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.53

6.52

15.01

15.84

Op profit growth

102.68

4.77

16.48

-5.58

EBIT growth

148.62

-5.24

13.64

-6.32

Net profit growth

192.41

3.54

-10.17

3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,871.35

1,609.66

1,633.41

1,383.68

937.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,871.35

1,609.66

1,633.41

1,383.68

937.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.89

18.8

11.13

7.91

2.57

NCL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NCL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Kamlesh Gandhi

Managing Director

K Gautam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

T Arun Kumar

Executive Director

Roopa Bhupatiraju

Independent Director

T A Dcunha

Chairman

R Kalidas

Executive Director & CFO

NGVSG Prasad

Non Executive Director

P N Raju

Non Executive Director

Pooja Kalidindi

Independent Director

P Sudha Reddy

Executive Vice Chairman

K Ravi

Executive Director

Utkal B Goradia

Independent Director

S K Subramanian

Independent Director

P Rajagopal Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NCL Industries Ltd

Summary

NCL Industries Ltd (formerly known as Nagarjuna Cement Ltd) promoted by K Ramachandra Raju and Associates was incorporated on 10 September 1979. The company got its present name in view of its diversified activities. It set up mini cement plant initially with the capacity of 66,000 Tonnes Per annum. The Plant commenced its commercial production in February 1984. The current capacity of the company has increased to 2,97,000 TPA. The cement manufactured by the company has a good brand loyalty built up over the years and commands a premium price in the competitive cement market. Major portion of the cement produced by the company is marketed in six districts of Andhra Pradesh. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and is mainly in the business of manufacturing and selling of Cement, Ready Mix concrete (RMC), Cement Bonded Particle Boards (CBPB), Doors, and operates two Small Hydro Power (SHP) projects.The Company diversified its business activity to manufacture 30,000 TPA of Cement-bonded wood particle boards at the existing location adjacent to its cement plant in the year 1989. To provide value-addition and increase sales, it has developed a laminating process for laminated boards. NCL has set up a bone china plant with the installed capacity of 360 TPA, at Dommeru, about 400 kms from Hyderabad, the only plant in south India using natural gas as fuel. The company is also into prefab systems housing,
Company FAQs

What is the NCL Industries Ltd share price today?

The NCL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹212.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of NCL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NCL Industries Ltd is ₹961.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NCL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NCL Industries Ltd is 14.1 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NCL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NCL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NCL Industries Ltd is ₹180 and ₹260 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NCL Industries Ltd?

NCL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.02%, 3 Years at 0.28%, 1 Year at -3.15%, 6 Month at -10.48%, 3 Month at 4.72% and 1 Month at -0.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NCL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NCL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.08 %
Institutions - 5.37 %
Public - 52.54 %

