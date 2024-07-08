iifl-logo-icon 1
NCL Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

206.49
(1.07%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:47 PM

NCL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

42.1%

42.08%

42.3%

43.71%

44.47%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

5.18%

5.37%

5.81%

5.21%

4.92%

Non-Institutions

52.7%

52.54%

51.87%

51.07%

50.59%

Total Non-Promoter

57.89%

57.91%

57.69%

56.28%

55.52%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.10%

Non-Promoter- 5.18%

Institutions: 5.18%

Non-Institutions: 52.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

QUICKLINKS FOR NCL Industries Ltd

