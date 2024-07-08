Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
42.1%
42.08%
42.3%
43.71%
44.47%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
5.18%
5.37%
5.81%
5.21%
4.92%
Non-Institutions
52.7%
52.54%
51.87%
51.07%
50.59%
Total Non-Promoter
57.89%
57.91%
57.69%
56.28%
55.52%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
