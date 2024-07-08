iifl-logo-icon 1
NCL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

215.88
(2.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,383.68

937.86

880.4

765.47

yoy growth (%)

47.53

6.52

15.01

15.84

Raw materials

-221.31

-122.4

-120.41

-130.05

As % of sales

15.99

13.05

13.67

16.98

Employee costs

-59.6

-47.14

-39.55

-35.06

As % of sales

4.3

5.02

4.49

4.58

Other costs

-820.21

-628.9

-587.37

-486.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.27

67.05

66.71

63.5

Operating profit

282.54

139.4

133.05

114.22

OPM

20.42

14.86

15.11

14.92

Depreciation

-40.88

-42.11

-34.74

-25.13

Interest expense

-20.47

-30.66

-31.01

-31.11

Other income

6.58

2.56

7.07

3.63

Profit before tax

227.77

69.18

74.36

61.61

Taxes

-79.09

-18.33

-25.26

-6.94

Tax rate

-34.72

-26.5

-33.96

-11.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

148.68

50.84

49.1

54.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

148.68

50.84

49.1

54.67

yoy growth (%)

192.41

3.54

-10.17

3

NPM

10.74

5.42

5.57

7.14

