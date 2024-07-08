Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,383.68
937.86
880.4
765.47
yoy growth (%)
47.53
6.52
15.01
15.84
Raw materials
-221.31
-122.4
-120.41
-130.05
As % of sales
15.99
13.05
13.67
16.98
Employee costs
-59.6
-47.14
-39.55
-35.06
As % of sales
4.3
5.02
4.49
4.58
Other costs
-820.21
-628.9
-587.37
-486.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.27
67.05
66.71
63.5
Operating profit
282.54
139.4
133.05
114.22
OPM
20.42
14.86
15.11
14.92
Depreciation
-40.88
-42.11
-34.74
-25.13
Interest expense
-20.47
-30.66
-31.01
-31.11
Other income
6.58
2.56
7.07
3.63
Profit before tax
227.77
69.18
74.36
61.61
Taxes
-79.09
-18.33
-25.26
-6.94
Tax rate
-34.72
-26.5
-33.96
-11.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
148.68
50.84
49.1
54.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
148.68
50.84
49.1
54.67
yoy growth (%)
192.41
3.54
-10.17
3
NPM
10.74
5.42
5.57
7.14
