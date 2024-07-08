iifl-logo-icon 1
NCL Industries Ltd Key Ratios

204.99
(-1.15%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:22:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.53

-4.28

Op profit growth

102.06

3.37

EBIT growth

145.71

4.11

Net profit growth

186.07

8.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.35

14.86

13.76

EBIT margin

17.73

10.64

9.78

Net profit margin

10.51

5.42

4.78

RoCE

24.34

10.72

RoNW

6.09

2.47

RoA

3.6

1.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

32.16

11.24

10.36

Dividend per share

4

2.5

2.5

Cash EPS

22.37

1.92

0.34

Book value per share

146.95

116.82

110.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.33

4.81

14.02

P/CEPS

7.66

28.05

417.34

P/B

1.16

0.46

1.31

EV/EBIDTA

3.54

4.03

6.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

4.66

16.06

17.43

Tax payout

-35.22

-26.5

-23.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.63

57.19

Inventory days

28.33

37.8

Creditor days

-23.11

-31.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.79

-3.25

-2.75

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.62

0.62

Net debt / op. profit

0.89

2.35

2.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-15.99

-13.05

-14.69

Employee costs

-4.31

-5.02

-4.42

Other costs

-59.33

-67.05

-67.11


