|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.53
-4.28
Op profit growth
102.06
3.37
EBIT growth
145.71
4.11
Net profit growth
186.07
8.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.35
14.86
13.76
EBIT margin
17.73
10.64
9.78
Net profit margin
10.51
5.42
4.78
RoCE
24.34
10.72
RoNW
6.09
2.47
RoA
3.6
1.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
32.16
11.24
10.36
Dividend per share
4
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
22.37
1.92
0.34
Book value per share
146.95
116.82
110.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.33
4.81
14.02
P/CEPS
7.66
28.05
417.34
P/B
1.16
0.46
1.31
EV/EBIDTA
3.54
4.03
6.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
4.66
16.06
17.43
Tax payout
-35.22
-26.5
-23.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.63
57.19
Inventory days
28.33
37.8
Creditor days
-23.11
-31.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.79
-3.25
-2.75
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.62
0.62
Net debt / op. profit
0.89
2.35
2.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-15.99
-13.05
-14.69
Employee costs
-4.31
-5.02
-4.42
Other costs
-59.33
-67.05
-67.11
