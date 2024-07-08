NCL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.23
45.23
45.23
45.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
809.83
729.6
698.84
619.5
Net Worth
855.06
774.83
744.07
664.73
Minority Interest
Debt
218
292.33
335.37
320.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
128.29
118.03
93.56
82.33
Total Liabilities
1,201.35
1,185.19
1,173
1,067.21
Fixed Assets
1,007.59
1,013.82
944.47
849.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.65
35.46
50.22
30.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.46
2.97
1.77
0.41
Networking Capital
97.54
97.61
165.87
118.65
Inventories
177
149.61
128.86
105.12
Inventory Days
27.72
Sundry Debtors
142.6
155.48
170.83
104.03
Debtor Days
27.44
Other Current Assets
120.02
132.23
166.51
141.26
Sundry Creditors
-92.68
-89.55
-71.18
-73.08
Creditor Days
19.27
Other Current Liabilities
-249.4
-250.15
-229.15
-158.68
Cash
44.12
35.33
10.67
68.17
Total Assets
1,201.36
1,185.2
1,173
1,067.22
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.