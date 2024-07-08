iifl-logo-icon 1
NCL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

210.45
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR NCL Industries Ltd

NCL Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

227.77

69.18

74.36

61.61

Depreciation

-40.88

-42.11

-34.74

-25.13

Tax paid

-79.09

-18.33

-25.26

-6.94

Working capital

-44.5

83.33

-10.87

28.97

Other operating items

Operating

63.3

92.05

3.48

58.5

Capital expenditure

185.88

89.96

341.88

-260.31

Free cash flow

249.18

182.01

345.36

-201.8

Equity raised

960.8

854.96

576.45

304.52

Investing

30

0.01

0

0

Financing

197.88

68.92

-69.53

150.53

Dividends paid

6.78

6.78

11.3

9.18

Net in cash

1,444.64

1,112.69

863.59

262.43

