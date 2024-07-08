NCL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
227.77
69.18
74.36
61.61
Depreciation
-40.88
-42.11
-34.74
-25.13
Tax paid
-79.09
-18.33
-25.26
-6.94
Working capital
-44.5
83.33
-10.87
28.97
Other operating items
Operating
63.3
92.05
3.48
58.5
Capital expenditure
185.88
89.96
341.88
-260.31
Free cash flow
249.18
182.01
345.36
-201.8
Equity raised
960.8
854.96
576.45
304.52
Investing
30
0.01
0
0
Financing
197.88
68.92
-69.53
150.53
Dividends paid
6.78
6.78
11.3
9.18
Net in cash
1,444.64
1,112.69
863.59
262.43
