NCL Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
685.27
999.95
871.4
854.02
755.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
685.27
999.95
871.4
854.02
755.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.06
10.41
8.48
9.03
9.77
Total Income
692.33
1,010.37
879.88
863.05
765.41
Total Expenditure
625.66
895.02
769.54
762.39
699.45
PBIDT
66.67
115.35
110.34
100.65
65.96
Interest
10.85
11.18
11.78
12.94
13.27
PBDT
55.82
104.17
98.56
87.72
52.69
Depreciation
27.78
29.26
26.8
26.02
23.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.51
20.41
21.28
14.22
9.46
Deferred Tax
3.25
5.78
5.98
18.69
4.57
Reported Profit After Tax
15.29
48.72
44.5
28.78
15.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.29
48.72
44.5
28.78
15.51
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.49
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
20.78
48.72
44.5
28.78
15.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.38
10.77
9.84
6.36
3.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
45.23
45.23
45.23
45.23
45.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.72
11.53
12.66
11.78
8.72
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.23
4.87
5.1
3.36
2.05
