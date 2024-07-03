NCL Industries Ltd Summary

NCL Industries Ltd (formerly known as Nagarjuna Cement Ltd) promoted by K Ramachandra Raju and Associates was incorporated on 10 September 1979. The company got its present name in view of its diversified activities. It set up mini cement plant initially with the capacity of 66,000 Tonnes Per annum. The Plant commenced its commercial production in February 1984. The current capacity of the company has increased to 2,97,000 TPA. The cement manufactured by the company has a good brand loyalty built up over the years and commands a premium price in the competitive cement market. Major portion of the cement produced by the company is marketed in six districts of Andhra Pradesh. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and is mainly in the business of manufacturing and selling of Cement, Ready Mix concrete (RMC), Cement Bonded Particle Boards (CBPB), Doors, and operates two Small Hydro Power (SHP) projects.The Company diversified its business activity to manufacture 30,000 TPA of Cement-bonded wood particle boards at the existing location adjacent to its cement plant in the year 1989. To provide value-addition and increase sales, it has developed a laminating process for laminated boards. NCL has set up a bone china plant with the installed capacity of 360 TPA, at Dommeru, about 400 kms from Hyderabad, the only plant in south India using natural gas as fuel. The company is also into prefab systems housing, for which it has acquired and developed technology, using cement board and thin-guage roll-formed sections. NCL has installed a Diesel Generator set with 2850 KVA, which will enable the company to improve the capacity utilisation to 110% and reduce the power consumption. It is introducing laminated boards, a high value product in the market.The company is planning to develop laminated Boards and other versions of prefab to suit special needs. The company has also hived off its Ceramic Division to M/s Vijaya Porcealin Products Ltd.During the year the company implemented the project for Energy Saving with financial assistance from IREDA. It has sanctioned a term loan of Rs.320 lakhs for installation of Energy Saving Equipment at the existing cement factory.In 2005-06, NCL Energy Ltd. was merged with the Company and the Scheme became effective from April 1, 2005, as sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh. All 3 new projects i.e. Energy Efficiency and Conservation Project (Clinker Expansion), Setting up of a Cement Grinding Unit at Kondapalli and a new Cement Boards Plant at Himachal Pradesh were implemented and commenced operations during 2006-07. In fact the scope of the Project was expanded, and the Company established the plant with a clinker production capacity of 1800 TPD, instead of 1500 TPD as originally envisaged.The implementation of further expansion project to add cement capacity of 13.20 Lakhs TPA was completed and the units commenced commercial operations during the year 2009-10. The Company thereafter launched 2 units at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by venturing into the ready-mix concrete segment during 2011-12.In 2015-16, the Company expanded the clinker capacity from 1.60 MTPA to 2.60 MTPA and cement grinding capacity from 0.96 MTPA to 1.71 MTPA at Simhapuri, Telangana with an outlay of Rs 180 Crores. Similarly, an outlay of Rs. 35 Crores was made for setting up a third Boards Plant of 30,000 TPA capacity at Simhapuri, Nalgonda District, Telangana. Apart from these, one more Ready Mix Concrete unit was set up at Hyderabad, which commenced its commercial operations from 11th March, 2017.During 2017-18, the project for expansion of clinker capacity from 1.60 MTPA to 2.60 MTPA and cement grinding capacity from 0.96 MTPA to 1.71 MTPA at Simhapuri, Suryapet District, Telangana State was completed, which started there commercial operations from 7th March, 2018. Besides, the Company also set up a third Cement Particle Boards Plant of 30,000 TPA capacity at Simhapuri, Telangana State and commenced its commercial operations from December 2, 2017. Apart from the enhancement of the capacity of clinker, cement and boards, one more Ready Mix Concrete unit was set up at Visakhapatnam, which commenced its commercial operations from 14th December,2017. An outlay of around Rs.40.00 Crores was made for setting up Readymade Doors plant to produce 1000 doors per day at Malkapur near Hyderabad.During 2019-20, the plant for manufacture of Readymade Doors installed at Malkapur near Hyderabad commenced its commercial operations 23rd December, 2019. During 2020-21, the Company acquired 100% of the share capital of Tern Distilleries Private Limited (TDPL) from United Spirits Ltd, (USL) Bangalore for establishment of a new grinding unit. The 8 MW Waste Heat Recovery Captive Power Project set up costing around Rs 100 Crores at Mattapalli in Suryapet became operational from March, 2021. During 2021-22, the Company incorporated a separate company i.e Modular Containers (P) Ltd in November, 2021 through a JV Agreement with Moravia Containers a.s of Czech Republic to manufacture modular containers systems and other products in India. The expansion of Line 1 upgradation works at Mattapalli (V) in Suryapet District in Telangana commenced its operations from 1st May, 2022. The facility for manufacture of Sandwich Panel Board set up at Mattapalli and expansion of lamination line units at Malkapur near Hyderabad & Paontasahib in Himachal Pradesh was commissioned and made operational. The Company started two more Ready Mix Concrete (RMC ) Units at Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad and made them operational in year 2022.Through a Share Purchase Agreement on May 12, 2023 with the Promoter Group of Vishwamber Cements Ltd (VCL), the Company acquired 100% stake in VCL for consideration of Rs 16.24 Crores and became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.