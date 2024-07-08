|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Dear Sir, Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e 8th November,2024 Kindly take the same on record Thanks & Regards for NCL Industries Ltd T. Arun Kumar Vice President &Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|Dear Sir Pl. find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting held today Meeting commenced at 11.46AM and ended at 12.05PM for NCL Industries Ltd T. Arun Kumar Vice President &Company Secretary
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|NCL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Take on record the Un Audited Financial Results for the 1stquarter ended 30th June2024 and other business matters Dear Sir, pl. find attached Outcome of Board Meeting dated 9th August,2024 Thanks & Regards for NCL Industries Ltd T. Arun Kumar Vice President &Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|NCL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and Take on record the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March2024 2. consideration of Final Dividend if any for the Year 2023-24 Thanks & Regards T. Arun Kumar Vice President &Company Secretary Dear sir, Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting dated 10th May,2024 Thanks &Regards T.Arun Kumar Vice President &CS NCL Industries Ltd Dera Sir, With ref to Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e 10th May,2024, It was erroneously mentioned the Dividend recommended by the Board for the Financial year 2024-25 instead of for the FY 2023-24 The error is regretted Kindly take the same on record Thanks &Regards for NCL Industries Ltd T. Arun Kumar Vice President &CS Read less.. Dera Sir, With ref to Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e 10th May,2024, It was erroneously mentioned the Dividend recommended by the Board for the Financial year 2024-25 instead of for the FY 2023-24 The error is regretted Kindly take the same on record Thanks &Regards for NCL Industries Ltd T. Arun Kumar Vice President &CS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) Dear Sir, With ref.to Audited standalone and consolidated Financial results for the FY2023-24 filed by the company on 10th May,2024, it was discovered that Other income for the Quarter ended 31st March,2024 in the consolidated Results appeared as Rs.13,686.63 Lakhs instead of the correct figure of Rs.13,676.83 Lakhs. PFA the correct version of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarte and Year ended 31st March,2024 as approved by Board highlighting the changed numbers. There is no change in the standalone figures and the difference in the consolidated statement is not significant. The error is due to application of Excel formula which is regretted Thanks &Regards T. Arun Kumar Vice President &CS NCL Industries Ltd (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|NCL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un Audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter ended 31st December2023 2. Interim Dividend if any for the financial Year 2023-24 PFA Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December,2023 The Board also declared Interim Dividend of Rs.1.50 Ps per share (i.e 15%) on the Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on Tuesday,the 20th February, 2024. (Record Date) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)
