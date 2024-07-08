|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|AGM 20/09/2024 Dear Sir, Please find attached the outcome of 43rd Annual General Meeting held on Friday the 20th September,2024 Meeting commenced at 10.30AM and closed at 11.45AM Thanks & Regards T. Arun Kumar Vice President & Company Secretary (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Dear Sir Re: 43rd Annual General Meeting dated 20th September,2024 With ref to above, Pl. find attached Scrutinizers Report issued by Mr. Ravishankar & Co, Practicing Company Secretaries, Hyderabad Thanks &Regards for NCL Industries Ltd T .Arun Kumar Vice President &Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
