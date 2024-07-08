Dear sir, Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting dated 10th May,2024 Thanks &Regards T.Arun Kumar Vice President &CS NCL Industries Ltd The Board recommended a final dividend of 25 % (Rs.2.50 per Share) in addition to the Interim dividend aggregating to 15% already paid. With this, if approved by the shareholders, the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 will be 40%. (Previous year 30%).