NCL Industries Ltd Dividend

201.36
(1.22%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:57 PM

NCL Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend10 May 202413 Sep 2024-2.525Final
Dear sir, Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting dated 10th May,2024 Thanks &Regards T.Arun Kumar Vice President &CS NCL Industries Ltd The Board recommended a final dividend of 25 % (Rs.2.50 per Share) in addition to the Interim dividend aggregating to 15% already paid. With this, if approved by the shareholders, the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 will be 40%. (Previous year 30%).
Dividend9 Feb 202421 Feb 202421 Feb 20241.515Interim
PFA Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December,2023 Inter alia, the Board also declared Interim Dividend of Rs.1.50 per share (i.e. 15%) on the Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

