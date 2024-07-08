|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Dear sir, Please find attached the outcome of Board Meeting dated 10th May,2024 Thanks &Regards T.Arun Kumar Vice President &CS NCL Industries Ltd The Board recommended a final dividend of 25 % (Rs.2.50 per Share) in addition to the Interim dividend aggregating to 15% already paid. With this, if approved by the shareholders, the total dividend for the financial year 2023-24 will be 40%. (Previous year 30%).
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|1.5
|15
|Interim
|PFA Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December,2023 Inter alia, the Board also declared Interim Dividend of Rs.1.50 per share (i.e. 15%) on the Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24
