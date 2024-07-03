iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagar Cements Ltd Share Price

223
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:59 PM

  • Open225.25
  • Day's High227.1
  • 52 Wk High296.9
  • Prev. Close227.29
  • Day's Low223
  • 52 Wk Low 194
  • Turnover (lac)30.19
  • P/E176.52
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value128.09
  • EPS1.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,914.78
  • Div. Yield0.31
View All Historical Data
Sagar Cements Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

arrow

10 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Sagar Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sagar Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.30%

Non-Promoter- 20.18%

Institutions: 20.18%

Non-Institutions: 31.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sagar Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.14

26.14

23.5

23.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,679.13

1,658.04

1,270.61

1,171.44

Net Worth

1,705.27

1,684.18

1,294.11

1,194.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,567.86

1,374.88

847.58

747.99

yoy growth (%)

14.03

62.21

13.31

39.61

Raw materials

-241.26

-239.74

-194.98

-107.89

As % of sales

15.38

17.43

23

14.42

Employee costs

-81.01

-76.24

-55.7

-44.94

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

163.31

284.05

46.23

76.09

Depreciation

-80.35

-80.57

-55.07

-33.3

Tax paid

-59.53

-94.79

-11.5

-26.7

Working capital

50.73

102.15

-70.15

-105.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.03

62.21

13.31

39.61

Op profit growth

-28.85

238.22

-1.34

102.99

EBIT growth

-29.52

311.87

-24.25

94.2

Net profit growth

-45.16

444.94

-29.68

295.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,504.61

2,229.54

1,596.87

1,371.32

1,175.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,504.61

2,229.54

1,596.87

1,371.32

1,175.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

68.91

222.7

13.42

7.78

4.03

View Annually Results

Sagar Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sagar Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S Anand Reddy

Joint Managing Director

S Sreekanth Reddy

Non Executive Director

John Eric Fernand Pascal Cesar Bertrand

Non Executive Director

S Rachana

Alternate Director

Jens Van Nieuwenborgh

Independent Director

O Rekha

Nominee (APIDC)

N Sudha Rani

Nominee

Madhavan Ganesan

Independent Director

R Ravichandran

Chairman & Independent Directo

K V Vishnu Raju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

J Raja Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sagar Cements Ltd

Summary

Sagar Cements Ltd was incorporated on January 15th, 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of cement. A mini-cement company, commencing operations in 1985 to manufacture clinker and Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Sagar Cements has adopted the worlds latest and widely accepted dry processing kiln technology. It commissioned an Electrostatic Precipitator System for environment protection and pollution control.The OPC, sulphate resisting cement (SRC) and IRS T-40 grade cement manufactured by the company are marketed under the Sagar Priya brand. SRC conforming to IS-12330 standards is used in coastal areas, harbours, dockyards, bridges, sewerages and effluent-carrying drains. The slag cement grinding unit set up by it in 1993 consists of slag dryer, cement mill and packing plant. Slag cement is more resistant than OPC to soil and water containing excessive amounts of sulphates of alkali metals, alumina and iron, as well as acidic waters. It can, therefore, be used in marine works and in coastal areas.The clinker unit was expanded to increase productivity. It obtained government approval to set up mini-hydel power projects on GBC canal and KC canal through a new company, Sagar Power. The entire power generated by this unit will be used by Sagar Cements.In 1996 the company installed a second mill of 20 tph at the Mattampally unit at a capital outlay of about Rs. 250 lacs. During 2009-10, the Company had set up two mini hydel power projects. The Compan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sagar Cements Ltd share price today?

The Sagar Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹223 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagar Cements Ltd is ₹2914.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sagar Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sagar Cements Ltd is 176.52 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sagar Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagar Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagar Cements Ltd is ₹194 and ₹296.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sagar Cements Ltd?

Sagar Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.24%, 3 Years at -5.61%, 1 Year at -21.39%, 6 Month at -10.69%, 3 Month at -2.49% and 1 Month at -2.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sagar Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sagar Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.31 %
Institutions - 20.18 %
Public - 31.51 %

