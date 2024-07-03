SectorCement
Open₹225.25
Prev. Close₹227.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.19
Day's High₹227.1
Day's Low₹223
52 Week's High₹296.9
52 Week's Low₹194
Book Value₹128.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,914.78
P/E176.52
EPS1.28
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.14
26.14
23.5
23.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,679.13
1,658.04
1,270.61
1,171.44
Net Worth
1,705.27
1,684.18
1,294.11
1,194.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,567.86
1,374.88
847.58
747.99
yoy growth (%)
14.03
62.21
13.31
39.61
Raw materials
-241.26
-239.74
-194.98
-107.89
As % of sales
15.38
17.43
23
14.42
Employee costs
-81.01
-76.24
-55.7
-44.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
163.31
284.05
46.23
76.09
Depreciation
-80.35
-80.57
-55.07
-33.3
Tax paid
-59.53
-94.79
-11.5
-26.7
Working capital
50.73
102.15
-70.15
-105.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.03
62.21
13.31
39.61
Op profit growth
-28.85
238.22
-1.34
102.99
EBIT growth
-29.52
311.87
-24.25
94.2
Net profit growth
-45.16
444.94
-29.68
295.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,504.61
2,229.54
1,596.87
1,371.32
1,175.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,504.61
2,229.54
1,596.87
1,371.32
1,175.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
68.91
222.7
13.42
7.78
4.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S Anand Reddy
Joint Managing Director
S Sreekanth Reddy
Non Executive Director
John Eric Fernand Pascal Cesar Bertrand
Non Executive Director
S Rachana
Alternate Director
Jens Van Nieuwenborgh
Independent Director
O Rekha
Nominee (APIDC)
N Sudha Rani
Nominee
Madhavan Ganesan
Independent Director
R Ravichandran
Chairman & Independent Directo
K V Vishnu Raju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
J Raja Reddy
Reports by Sagar Cements Ltd
Summary
Sagar Cements Ltd was incorporated on January 15th, 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of cement. A mini-cement company, commencing operations in 1985 to manufacture clinker and Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Sagar Cements has adopted the worlds latest and widely accepted dry processing kiln technology. It commissioned an Electrostatic Precipitator System for environment protection and pollution control.The OPC, sulphate resisting cement (SRC) and IRS T-40 grade cement manufactured by the company are marketed under the Sagar Priya brand. SRC conforming to IS-12330 standards is used in coastal areas, harbours, dockyards, bridges, sewerages and effluent-carrying drains. The slag cement grinding unit set up by it in 1993 consists of slag dryer, cement mill and packing plant. Slag cement is more resistant than OPC to soil and water containing excessive amounts of sulphates of alkali metals, alumina and iron, as well as acidic waters. It can, therefore, be used in marine works and in coastal areas.The clinker unit was expanded to increase productivity. It obtained government approval to set up mini-hydel power projects on GBC canal and KC canal through a new company, Sagar Power. The entire power generated by this unit will be used by Sagar Cements.In 1996 the company installed a second mill of 20 tph at the Mattampally unit at a capital outlay of about Rs. 250 lacs. During 2009-10, the Company had set up two mini hydel power projects. The Compan
Read More
The Sagar Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹223 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagar Cements Ltd is ₹2914.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sagar Cements Ltd is 176.52 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagar Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagar Cements Ltd is ₹194 and ₹296.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sagar Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.24%, 3 Years at -5.61%, 1 Year at -21.39%, 6 Month at -10.69%, 3 Month at -2.49% and 1 Month at -2.08%.
