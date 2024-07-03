Summary

Sagar Cements Ltd was incorporated on January 15th, 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of cement. A mini-cement company, commencing operations in 1985 to manufacture clinker and Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Sagar Cements has adopted the worlds latest and widely accepted dry processing kiln technology. It commissioned an Electrostatic Precipitator System for environment protection and pollution control.The OPC, sulphate resisting cement (SRC) and IRS T-40 grade cement manufactured by the company are marketed under the Sagar Priya brand. SRC conforming to IS-12330 standards is used in coastal areas, harbours, dockyards, bridges, sewerages and effluent-carrying drains. The slag cement grinding unit set up by it in 1993 consists of slag dryer, cement mill and packing plant. Slag cement is more resistant than OPC to soil and water containing excessive amounts of sulphates of alkali metals, alumina and iron, as well as acidic waters. It can, therefore, be used in marine works and in coastal areas.The clinker unit was expanded to increase productivity. It obtained government approval to set up mini-hydel power projects on GBC canal and KC canal through a new company, Sagar Power. The entire power generated by this unit will be used by Sagar Cements.In 1996 the company installed a second mill of 20 tph at the Mattampally unit at a capital outlay of about Rs. 250 lacs. During 2009-10, the Company had set up two mini hydel power projects. The Compan

