Sagar Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

218.81
(-3.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sagar Cements Ltd

Sagar Cements FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

163.31

284.05

46.23

76.09

Depreciation

-80.35

-80.57

-55.07

-33.3

Tax paid

-59.53

-94.79

-11.5

-26.7

Working capital

50.73

102.15

-70.15

-105.29

Other operating items

Operating

74.15

210.84

-90.49

-89.19

Capital expenditure

85.28

671.58

378.89

90.32

Free cash flow

159.44

882.42

288.4

1.13

Equity raised

2,338.27

1,993.63

1,780.81

1,526.27

Investing

45.85

-238.38

211.31

8.07

Financing

507.97

156.93

51.2

81.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

8.16

Net in cash

3,051.53

2,794.6

2,331.72

1,625.29

