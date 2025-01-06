Sagar Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
163.31
284.05
46.23
76.09
Depreciation
-80.35
-80.57
-55.07
-33.3
Tax paid
-59.53
-94.79
-11.5
-26.7
Working capital
50.73
102.15
-70.15
-105.29
Other operating items
Operating
74.15
210.84
-90.49
-89.19
Capital expenditure
85.28
671.58
378.89
90.32
Free cash flow
159.44
882.42
288.4
1.13
Equity raised
2,338.27
1,993.63
1,780.81
1,526.27
Investing
45.85
-238.38
211.31
8.07
Financing
507.97
156.93
51.2
81.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
8.16
Net in cash
3,051.53
2,794.6
2,331.72
1,625.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.