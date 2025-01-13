Sagar Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.14
26.14
23.5
23.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,679.13
1,658.04
1,270.61
1,171.44
Net Worth
1,705.27
1,684.18
1,294.11
1,194.94
Minority Interest
Debt
479.02
593.48
895.93
411.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
216.2
209.78
197.82
190.56
Total Liabilities
2,400.49
2,487.44
2,387.86
1,796.64
Fixed Assets
1,552.12
1,574.39
1,289.07
1,273.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
486.65
496.42
284.73
238.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
108.21
106.23
100.13
122.52
Networking Capital
26.14
159.46
557.24
-65.29
Inventories
207.03
221.72
173.72
124.28
Inventory Days
40.44
32.99
Sundry Debtors
163.61
140.67
124.11
100.74
Debtor Days
28.89
26.74
Other Current Assets
240.2
222.65
666.97
116.69
Sundry Creditors
-367.78
-249.81
-194.12
-230.37
Creditor Days
45.19
61.15
Other Current Liabilities
-216.92
-175.77
-213.44
-176.63
Cash
227.37
150.94
156.69
227.14
Total Assets
2,400.49
2,487.44
2,387.86
1,796.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.