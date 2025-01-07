iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagar Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

218.84
(0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,567.86

1,374.88

847.58

747.99

yoy growth (%)

14.03

62.21

13.31

39.61

Raw materials

-241.26

-239.74

-194.98

-107.89

As % of sales

15.38

17.43

23

14.42

Employee costs

-81.01

-76.24

-55.7

-44.94

As % of sales

5.16

5.54

6.57

6

Other costs

-959.5

-656.75

-478

-474.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.19

47.76

56.39

63.45

Operating profit

286.09

402.15

118.9

120.52

OPM

18.24

29.24

14.02

16.11

Depreciation

-80.35

-80.57

-55.07

-33.3

Interest expense

-69.34

-46.07

-33.92

-29.73

Other income

26.91

8.54

16.32

18.6

Profit before tax

163.31

284.05

46.23

76.09

Taxes

-59.53

-94.79

-11.5

-26.7

Tax rate

-36.45

-33.37

-24.87

-35.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

103.78

189.26

34.73

49.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

103.78

189.26

34.73

49.39

yoy growth (%)

-45.16

444.94

-29.68

295.43

NPM

6.61

13.76

4.09

6.6

