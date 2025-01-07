Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,567.86
1,374.88
847.58
747.99
yoy growth (%)
14.03
62.21
13.31
39.61
Raw materials
-241.26
-239.74
-194.98
-107.89
As % of sales
15.38
17.43
23
14.42
Employee costs
-81.01
-76.24
-55.7
-44.94
As % of sales
5.16
5.54
6.57
6
Other costs
-959.5
-656.75
-478
-474.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.19
47.76
56.39
63.45
Operating profit
286.09
402.15
118.9
120.52
OPM
18.24
29.24
14.02
16.11
Depreciation
-80.35
-80.57
-55.07
-33.3
Interest expense
-69.34
-46.07
-33.92
-29.73
Other income
26.91
8.54
16.32
18.6
Profit before tax
163.31
284.05
46.23
76.09
Taxes
-59.53
-94.79
-11.5
-26.7
Tax rate
-36.45
-33.37
-24.87
-35.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
103.78
189.26
34.73
49.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
103.78
189.26
34.73
49.39
yoy growth (%)
-45.16
444.94
-29.68
295.43
NPM
6.61
13.76
4.09
6.6
