Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

SAGAR CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held at the Registered Office of our company at Plot No. I 11 Road No. I 0 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad- 500 033 on Wednesday the 23rd October 2024 to inter-alia consider and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our letter dated 14th October, 2024, we are pleased to forward herewith our un-audited stand-alone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 which were taken on record and approved by our Board at their meeting held on today, after review by the Audit Committee. We are also forwarding herewith the Limited Review Report furnished by our Statutory Auditors on the above financial results, which was also taken on record by our Board at the said meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

SAGAR CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held at the Registered Office of our company at Plot No.111 Road No. l 0 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad- 500 033 on Thursday the 18th July 2024 to inter-alia consider and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are submitting the un-audited stand-alone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

SAGAR CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held at the Registered Office of our company at Plot No.111 Road No.10 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad- 500 033 on Tuesday the 14th May 2024 to inter-alia consider and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. We may add that at the above said meeting our Board may consider a proposal for recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2023-24. In this connection we invite your reference to our letter dated 28th March 2024 regarding closure of our Trading Window and wish to inform you that the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the above said financial results. We here with submit Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Reappointment of Managing Director and Joint Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the Board), at its meeting held on today i.e., February 26, 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the offer for sale of up to 46,08,607 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each equivalent to 5% of the total issued equity share capital of Andhra Cements Limited (Offer for Sale), a subsidiary company, pursuant to. the stock exchange mechanism and in the manner as set out in the OFS Guidelines; The meeting of the Board commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations, as amended. A copy of the notice for the proposed OFS through stock exchange mechanism is also enclosed. We wish to inform you that our Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on today i.e., 26.052.2024 approved OFS. We herewith inform you that our Board of Director at their meeting held on today i.e., 26.02.2024 approved for the Investment in Subsidiary.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 29 Dec 2023