Sagar Cements CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
SAGAR CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held at the Registered Office of our company at Plot No. I 11 Road No. I 0 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad- 500 033 on Wednesday the 23rd October 2024 to inter-alia consider and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our letter dated 14th October, 2024, we are pleased to forward herewith our un-audited stand-alone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 which were taken on record and approved by our Board at their meeting held on today, after review by the Audit Committee. We are also forwarding herewith the Limited Review Report furnished by our Statutory Auditors on the above financial results, which was also taken on record by our Board at the said meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
SAGAR CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held at the Registered Office of our company at Plot No.111 Road No. l 0 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad- 500 033 on Thursday the 18th July 2024 to inter-alia consider and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are submitting the un-audited stand-alone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
SAGAR CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held at the Registered Office of our company at Plot No.111 Road No.10 Jubilee Hills Hyderabad- 500 033 on Tuesday the 14th May 2024 to inter-alia consider and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. We may add that at the above said meeting our Board may consider a proposal for recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2023-24. In this connection we invite your reference to our letter dated 28th March 2024 regarding closure of our Trading Window and wish to inform you that the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the above said financial results. We here with submit Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Reappointment of Managing Director and Joint Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 202426 Feb 2024
We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the Board), at its meeting held on today i.e., February 26, 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the offer for sale of up to 46,08,607 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each equivalent to 5% of the total issued equity share capital of Andhra Cements Limited (Offer for Sale), a subsidiary company, pursuant to. the stock exchange mechanism and in the manner as set out in the OFS Guidelines; The meeting of the Board commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations, as amended. A copy of the notice for the proposed OFS through stock exchange mechanism is also enclosed. We wish to inform you that our Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on today i.e., 26.052.2024 approved OFS. We herewith inform you that our Board of Director at their meeting held on today i.e., 26.02.2024 approved for the Investment in Subsidiary.
Board Meeting24 Jan 202429 Dec 2023
SAGAR CEMENTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are submitting our letter to consider and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months period ending 31st December 2023 We herewith submit the un-audited financial results for the third quarter and nine months period ended 31.12.2023 Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Furnishing of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2023 Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI LODR (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Sagar Cements: Related News

No Record Found

