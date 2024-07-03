Sagar Cements Ltd Summary

Sagar Cements Ltd was incorporated on January 15th, 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of cement. A mini-cement company, commencing operations in 1985 to manufacture clinker and Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Sagar Cements has adopted the worlds latest and widely accepted dry processing kiln technology. It commissioned an Electrostatic Precipitator System for environment protection and pollution control.The OPC, sulphate resisting cement (SRC) and IRS T-40 grade cement manufactured by the company are marketed under the Sagar Priya brand. SRC conforming to IS-12330 standards is used in coastal areas, harbours, dockyards, bridges, sewerages and effluent-carrying drains. The slag cement grinding unit set up by it in 1993 consists of slag dryer, cement mill and packing plant. Slag cement is more resistant than OPC to soil and water containing excessive amounts of sulphates of alkali metals, alumina and iron, as well as acidic waters. It can, therefore, be used in marine works and in coastal areas.The clinker unit was expanded to increase productivity. It obtained government approval to set up mini-hydel power projects on GBC canal and KC canal through a new company, Sagar Power. The entire power generated by this unit will be used by Sagar Cements.In 1996 the company installed a second mill of 20 tph at the Mattampally unit at a capital outlay of about Rs. 250 lacs. During 2009-10, the Company had set up two mini hydel power projects. The Company and Parficim S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vicat S.A. of France jointly promoted Vicat Sagar Cement Pvt Ltd to set up a 5.5 mtpa cement plant along with a captive power unit of 60MW capacity in Gulbarga Dist. of Karanataka State. In 2012-13, a separate entity under the name Vicat Sagar Cement Private Limited (VSCPL) was later formed for the purpose. This project was implemented in two phases, each phase with a capacity of 2.75 Milllion ton cement per annum. To facilitate the speedy implementation of the captive power plant mentioned above, the VSCPL and Parficim SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vicat SA jointly formed an SPV, Gulbarga Power Private Ltd. First Phase of the cement project commenced its commercial operations. Resulting to this formation, Sagar Cements and the Vicat Group respectively invested a sum of Rs.86 Crores and Rs. 414 Crores and were holding 47% and 53% of the Equity Capital of the said Joint Venture.In 2015, the Company acquired the entire equity stake in BMM Cements Limited, which was renamed as Sagar Cements (R) Limited. It commissioned a Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant of 6 MW at Mattampally unit in 2017. It acquired a grinding unit of 1,81,500 MT capacity at Bayyavaram in Visakhapatnam Dist in Andhra Pradesh which ramped its capacity from 0.18 MTPA to 1.5 MTPA in 2018-19. In 2019, the Company acquired 65% stake in Satguru Cement, MP and 100% stake in Jajpur Cement, Odisha.Sagar Cements (R) Limited, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary was merged with Company through the the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from 15th March 2022. In 2022, it commissioned 1 MTPA integrated plant at Jeerabad, MP and 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at Jajpur, Odisha, resulting to this, the Jaipur Cement Plant started their commercial operations in Odisha during the year 2021-22.The Company acquired 95% stake in Andhra Cements Limited (ACL) through a Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Process in March, 2023, by virtue of which, the said ACL became subsidiary of the Company. The Dachepalli unit resumed its grinding operations post the above acquisition. .