SectorCement
Open₹31.6
Prev. Close₹31.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹141
Day's High₹31.7
Day's Low₹29.25
52 Week's High₹48.6
52 Week's Low₹27.12
Book Value₹13.38
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,652.47
P/E175.22
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
333.21
198.07
181.92
182.56
Preference Capital
7.15
37.91
38.85
27.74
Reserves
554.22
147.74
112.64
64.21
Net Worth
894.58
383.72
333.41
274.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
875.98
735.1
685.77
376.06
yoy growth (%)
19.16
7.19
82.35
341.58
Raw materials
-327.62
-302.4
-294.27
-86.43
As % of sales
37.4
41.13
42.91
22.98
Employee costs
-36.33
-35.17
-30.82
-26.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
68.41
64.07
27.31
-75.89
Depreciation
-35.15
-33.43
-33.78
-30.32
Tax paid
-16.15
-2.14
-11.79
29.8
Working capital
230.43
-14.25
-16.75
-27.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.16
7.19
82.35
341.58
Op profit growth
-0.01
19.04
490.99
510.65
EBIT growth
0.69
27.73
-1,183.2
719.2
Net profit growth
-11.52
254.38
-135.8
-1,622.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vinit Marwaha
Chairperson
Vinita Singhania
Executive Director & CEO
SHRIVATS SINGHANIA
Independent Director
Surendra Malhotra
Whole-time Director
Naveen Kumar Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Singh
Independent Director
Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee
Independent Director
S R Bansal
Non Executive Director
Sudhir Anna Bidkar
Reports by Udaipur Cement Works Ltd
Summary
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. (UCWL) was incorporated in 1993. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of Cement and Cementitious products with manufacturing facilities in the State of Rajasthan. The Companys Technical Service Cell provides construction solutions to its customers & carries out regular & innovative contact programmes with Individual House Builders, Masons and other Business Associates to keep in tune with their needs and requirements.It has acquired the 8 lac-tpa cement division of Bajaj Hindustan for Rs 147.5 cr. It is now modernising and de-bottlenecking it to increase the capacity to 1 mtpa. The entire exercise costing Rs 220 cr, was part-financed by equity and PCD issues aggregating Rs 66 cr. The plant was taken over in Apr.94. Since then, it has shown good capacity utilisation, wherein lies the key to the companys success. After acquisition, it was able to solve its technical problems.During the period 2012-14, the Company commissioned the Cement Mill and Packing Plant as part of the first phase of upgradation and modernization of the plant. It restarted its operations by commissioning Cement Mill in the month of July 2013.The Company completed its Revival and Rehabilitation Scheme with start of its commercial production from 31 March 2017 at its integrated Cement plant at Udaipur during 2016-17. In addition, it commissioned 1.24 MTPA clinkerisation facility in March 2017 with cement grinding capacity of 1.60 MTPA. It launched its PLATINUM HEAVY DUTY CEME
Read More
The Udaipur Cement Works Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is ₹1652.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is 175.22 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Udaipur Cement Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is ₹27.12 and ₹48.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.13%, 3 Years at 1.60%, 1 Year at -18.24%, 6 Month at -33.18%, 3 Month at -1.07% and 1 Month at 3.31%.
