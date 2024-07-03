iifl-logo-icon 1
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Share Price

29.48
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

  • Open31.6
  • Day's High31.7
  • 52 Wk High48.6
  • Prev. Close31.52
  • Day's Low29.25
  • 52 Wk Low 27.12
  • Turnover (lac)141
  • P/E175.22
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value13.38
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,652.47
  • Div. Yield0
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

31.6

Prev. Close

31.52

Turnover(Lac.)

141

Day's High

31.7

Day's Low

29.25

52 Week's High

48.6

52 Week's Low

27.12

Book Value

13.38

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,652.47

P/E

175.22

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 24.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

333.21

198.07

181.92

182.56

Preference Capital

7.15

37.91

38.85

27.74

Reserves

554.22

147.74

112.64

64.21

Net Worth

894.58

383.72

333.41

274.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

875.98

735.1

685.77

376.06

yoy growth (%)

19.16

7.19

82.35

341.58

Raw materials

-327.62

-302.4

-294.27

-86.43

As % of sales

37.4

41.13

42.91

22.98

Employee costs

-36.33

-35.17

-30.82

-26.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

68.41

64.07

27.31

-75.89

Depreciation

-35.15

-33.43

-33.78

-30.32

Tax paid

-16.15

-2.14

-11.79

29.8

Working capital

230.43

-14.25

-16.75

-27.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.16

7.19

82.35

341.58

Op profit growth

-0.01

19.04

490.99

510.65

EBIT growth

0.69

27.73

-1,183.2

719.2

Net profit growth

-11.52

254.38

-135.8

-1,622.06

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vinit Marwaha

Chairperson

Vinita Singhania

Executive Director & CEO

SHRIVATS SINGHANIA

Independent Director

Surendra Malhotra

Whole-time Director

Naveen Kumar Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Singh

Independent Director

Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee

Independent Director

S R Bansal

Non Executive Director

Sudhir Anna Bidkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

Summary

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd. (UCWL) was incorporated in 1993. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of Cement and Cementitious products with manufacturing facilities in the State of Rajasthan. The Companys Technical Service Cell provides construction solutions to its customers & carries out regular & innovative contact programmes with Individual House Builders, Masons and other Business Associates to keep in tune with their needs and requirements.It has acquired the 8 lac-tpa cement division of Bajaj Hindustan for Rs 147.5 cr. It is now modernising and de-bottlenecking it to increase the capacity to 1 mtpa. The entire exercise costing Rs 220 cr, was part-financed by equity and PCD issues aggregating Rs 66 cr. The plant was taken over in Apr.94. Since then, it has shown good capacity utilisation, wherein lies the key to the companys success. After acquisition, it was able to solve its technical problems.During the period 2012-14, the Company commissioned the Cement Mill and Packing Plant as part of the first phase of upgradation and modernization of the plant. It restarted its operations by commissioning Cement Mill in the month of July 2013.The Company completed its Revival and Rehabilitation Scheme with start of its commercial production from 31 March 2017 at its integrated Cement plant at Udaipur during 2016-17. In addition, it commissioned 1.24 MTPA clinkerisation facility in March 2017 with cement grinding capacity of 1.60 MTPA. It launched its PLATINUM HEAVY DUTY CEME
Company FAQs

What is the Udaipur Cement Works Ltd share price today?

The Udaipur Cement Works Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is ₹1652.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is 175.22 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Udaipur Cement Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is ₹27.12 and ₹48.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd?

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.13%, 3 Years at 1.60%, 1 Year at -18.24%, 6 Month at -33.18%, 3 Month at -1.07% and 1 Month at 3.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Udaipur Cement Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 24.87 %

