Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.48
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Udaipur Cement FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

68.41

64.07

27.31

-75.89

Depreciation

-35.15

-33.43

-33.78

-30.32

Tax paid

-16.15

-2.14

-11.79

29.8

Working capital

230.43

-14.25

-16.75

-27.41

Other operating items

Operating

247.54

14.25

-35.01

-103.82

Capital expenditure

78.82

7.58

9

132.27

Free cash flow

326.37

21.83

-26.01

28.44

Equity raised

254.66

119.76

40.71

287.87

Investing

-5.55

67.65

25.09

0

Financing

380.03

29.17

-14.53

-7.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

955.51

238.42

25.26

308.85

