Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
68.41
64.07
27.31
-75.89
Depreciation
-35.15
-33.43
-33.78
-30.32
Tax paid
-16.15
-2.14
-11.79
29.8
Working capital
230.43
-14.25
-16.75
-27.41
Other operating items
Operating
247.54
14.25
-35.01
-103.82
Capital expenditure
78.82
7.58
9
132.27
Free cash flow
326.37
21.83
-26.01
28.44
Equity raised
254.66
119.76
40.71
287.87
Investing
-5.55
67.65
25.09
0
Financing
380.03
29.17
-14.53
-7.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
955.51
238.42
25.26
308.85
