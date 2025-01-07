Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
875.98
735.1
685.77
376.06
yoy growth (%)
19.16
7.19
82.35
341.58
Raw materials
-327.62
-302.4
-294.27
-86.43
As % of sales
37.4
41.13
42.91
22.98
Employee costs
-36.33
-35.17
-30.82
-26.93
As % of sales
4.14
4.78
4.49
7.16
Other costs
-363.33
-248.81
-235.75
-241.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.47
33.84
34.37
64.23
Operating profit
148.7
148.72
124.93
21.13
OPM
16.97
20.23
18.21
5.62
Depreciation
-35.15
-33.43
-33.78
-30.32
Interest expense
-50.26
-53.78
-64.95
-67.38
Other income
5.12
2.56
1.11
0.66
Profit before tax
68.41
64.07
27.31
-75.89
Taxes
-16.15
-2.14
-11.79
29.8
Tax rate
-23.6
-3.34
-43.17
-39.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
52.26
61.93
15.52
-46.08
Exceptional items
-3.6
-6.93
0
2.73
Net profit
48.66
55
15.52
-43.35
yoy growth (%)
-11.52
254.38
-135.8
-1,622.06
NPM
5.55
7.48
2.26
-11.52
