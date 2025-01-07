iifl-logo-icon 1
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29.89
(1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

875.98

735.1

685.77

376.06

yoy growth (%)

19.16

7.19

82.35

341.58

Raw materials

-327.62

-302.4

-294.27

-86.43

As % of sales

37.4

41.13

42.91

22.98

Employee costs

-36.33

-35.17

-30.82

-26.93

As % of sales

4.14

4.78

4.49

7.16

Other costs

-363.33

-248.81

-235.75

-241.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.47

33.84

34.37

64.23

Operating profit

148.7

148.72

124.93

21.13

OPM

16.97

20.23

18.21

5.62

Depreciation

-35.15

-33.43

-33.78

-30.32

Interest expense

-50.26

-53.78

-64.95

-67.38

Other income

5.12

2.56

1.11

0.66

Profit before tax

68.41

64.07

27.31

-75.89

Taxes

-16.15

-2.14

-11.79

29.8

Tax rate

-23.6

-3.34

-43.17

-39.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

52.26

61.93

15.52

-46.08

Exceptional items

-3.6

-6.93

0

2.73

Net profit

48.66

55

15.52

-43.35

yoy growth (%)

-11.52

254.38

-135.8

-1,622.06

NPM

5.55

7.48

2.26

-11.52

