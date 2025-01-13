iifl-logo-icon 1
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Balance Sheet

27.3
(-2.43%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

333.21

198.07

181.92

182.56

Preference Capital

7.15

37.91

38.85

27.74

Reserves

554.22

147.74

112.64

64.21

Net Worth

894.58

383.72

333.41

274.51

Minority Interest

Debt

1,303.2

1,107.55

902.3

542.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

110.18

76.62

70.07

64.79

Total Liabilities

2,307.96

1,567.89

1,305.78

881.33

Fixed Assets

2,031.15

1,527

855.92

727.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

100.13

0

87.19

92.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

113.22

103.53

111.34

122.13

Networking Capital

30.51

-66.83

17.25

-73.67

Inventories

229.01

141.19

89.79

50.71

Inventory Days

37.41

25.17

Sundry Debtors

4.16

4.91

4.48

0.82

Debtor Days

1.86

0.4

Other Current Assets

61.94

91.14

115.89

33.04

Sundry Creditors

-120.03

-130.07

-74.68

-58.77

Creditor Days

31.11

29.18

Other Current Liabilities

-144.57

-174

-118.23

-99.48

Cash

32.95

4.19

234.08

12.7

Total Assets

2,307.96

1,567.89

1,305.78

881.33

