Udaipur Cement Works Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
333.21
198.07
181.92
182.56
Preference Capital
7.15
37.91
38.85
27.74
Reserves
554.22
147.74
112.64
64.21
Net Worth
894.58
383.72
333.41
274.51
Minority Interest
Debt
1,303.2
1,107.55
902.3
542.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
110.18
76.62
70.07
64.79
Total Liabilities
2,307.96
1,567.89
1,305.78
881.33
Fixed Assets
2,031.15
1,527
855.92
727.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
100.13
0
87.19
92.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
113.22
103.53
111.34
122.13
Networking Capital
30.51
-66.83
17.25
-73.67
Inventories
229.01
141.19
89.79
50.71
Inventory Days
37.41
25.17
Sundry Debtors
4.16
4.91
4.48
0.82
Debtor Days
1.86
0.4
Other Current Assets
61.94
91.14
115.89
33.04
Sundry Creditors
-120.03
-130.07
-74.68
-58.77
Creditor Days
31.11
29.18
Other Current Liabilities
-144.57
-174
-118.23
-99.48
Cash
32.95
4.19
234.08
12.7
Total Assets
2,307.96
1,567.89
1,305.78
881.33
